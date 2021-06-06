Bruins’ David Krejci fined $5,000 for slashing Mathew Barzal

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced on Sunday afternoon that Boston Bruins forward David Krejci has been fined $5,000 for “slashing” New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal on Saturday night.

This was one of the more aggressive incidents that took place during the Islanders’ 4-1 win.

It happened in the second period and started with Barzal delivering several uncalled cross-checks to Krejci’s back. Krejci eventually responded by turning around hitting Barzal between the legs with his stick. It was initially called spearing by the on-ice officials and a five-minute major penalty.

But that penalty call was reviewed and reduced to a two-minute minor for slashing.

You can see the entire sequence in the video above.

Game 5 of the series will take place Monday night (6:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN) in Boston. The series is tied at two games apiece after the Islanders’ win on Saturday. It has been an extremely physical (and close) series to this point, with Saturday’s game featuring two different fights including a surprising bout between Boston’s Taylor Hall and New York’s Scott Mayfield.

BRUINS VS. ISLANDERS (Series tied 2-2) – series livestream link

Game 1: Bruins 5, Islanders 2

Game 2: Islanders 4, Bruins 3 (OT)

Game 3: Bruins 2, Islanders 1 (OT)

Game 4: Islanders 4, Bruins 1

Game 5: Mon. June 7: Islanders at Bruins, 6:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

Game 6: Wed. June 9: Bruins at Islanders TBD

*Game 7: Fri. June 11: Islanders at Bruins TBD

—