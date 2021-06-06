Avalanche-Golden Knights stream – Game 4 on NBCSN

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Sunday’s Game 4 matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and Vegas Golden Knights. Avalanche-Golden Knights stream coverage begins at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Two goals in 45 seconds helped Vegas flip Game 3 to their favor during a 3-2 win Friday over the Avalanche.

Colorado head coach Jared Bednar was not pleased with his team’s play late in the third period.

“The easy answer is this: For five periods straight now, they’ve been far more competitive than we have. To dissect the game any further than that is a waste of time,” Bednar said “We’re kidding ourselves if we think that’s the competitiveness we need to beat the team that tied us for first in the league. We caught them on an off night in Game 1, we gave them life in Game 2 and we’re going to have to compete way harder than [Game 3] in order to beat them. If we haven’t realized that, then we’re late to the party.”

The Golden Knights now have a chance to leave home with the series split at 2-2 if they win Game 4. They know what they need to do in order to have a shot at a second straight win over the Avalanche. Now it’s just a matter of execution.

“We want to make them defend,” said Vegas forward Max Pacioretty. “It’s no secret that’s the way you want to play against the best players in the league. We want to make them play down in their end, have the puck, make them waste some energy, and make them stop in their own end.”

WHAT: Colorado Avalanche at Vegas Golden Knights

WHERE: T-Mobile Arena

WHEN: Sunday, June 6, 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Eddie Olczyk, Brian Boucher

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Avalanche-Golden Knights stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

AVALANCHE VS. GOLDEN KNIGHTS (COL leads 2-1) – series livestream link

Game 1: Avalanche 7, Golden Knights 1

Game 2: Avalanche 3, Golden Knights 2 (OT)

Game 3: Golden Knights 3, Avalanche 2

Game 4: Sun. June 6: Avalanche at Golden Knights, 8:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

Game 5: Tues. June 8: Golden Knights at Avalanche, 9 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

*Game 6: Thurs. June 10: Avalanche at Golden Knights TBD

*Game 7: Sat. June 12: Golden Knights at Avalanche TBD

MONDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Game 5: Bruins at Islanders, 6:30 p.m. ET (Series tied 2-2) – NBCSN (livestream)

Game 4: Jets at Canadiens, 8 p.m. ET (MTL leads 2-0) – NHL Network (livestream)