NBC’s coverage of the 2021 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Saturday’s Game 4 between the Boston Bruins and New York Islanders. Bruins-Islanders stream coverage begins at 7:15 p.m. ET on NBC. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Brad Marchand‘s overtime goal spoiled a great goaltending performance by Semyon Varlamov as the Bruins to a 2-1 series lead in Game 3.

Varlamov made 39 saves but could not stop Marchand’s shot from the side boards.

“It’s not the end of the world, it’s one game,” said Islanders head coach Barry Trotz. “We focus on tomorrow. If we get the job done tomorrow then it’s the best of three, and so it was against Pittsburgh.”

The Bruins got Craig Smith back up front, and he wound up scoring. But they would lose Brandon Carlo in the third period after a hit by Cal Clutterbuck. Head coach Bruce Cassidy deemed Carlo “day to day” but was not sure if the defenseman would play in Game 4 at Nassau Coliseum.

WHAT: Boston Bruins at New York Islanders

WHERE: Nassau Coliseum

WHEN: Saturday, June 5, 7:15 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Joe Micheletti, Pierre McGuire

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Bruins-Islanders stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

BRUINS VS. ISLANDERS (BOS leads 2-1) – series livestream link

Game 1: Bruins 5, Islanders 2

Game 2: Islanders 4, Bruins 3 (OT)

Game 3: Bruins 2, Islanders 1 (OT)

Game 4: Sat. June 5: Bruins at Islanders, 7:15 p.m. ET (NBC)

Game 5: Mon. June 7: Islanders at Bruins, 6:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

*Game 6: Wed. June 9: Bruins at Islanders TBD

*Game 7: Fri. June 11: Islanders at Bruins TBD

SUNDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Game 3: Canadiens at Jets, 6 p.m. ET (MTL leads 2-0) – NBCSN (livestream)

Game 4: Avalanche at Golden Knights, 8:30 p.m. ET (COL leads 2-1) – NBCSN (livestream)