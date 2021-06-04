Canadiens-Jets stream – Game 2 on USA Network

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

USA Network’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Friday’s Game 2 matchup between the Montreal Canadiens and Winnipeg Jets. Canadiens-Jets stream coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on USA Network. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Jets will be without Mark Scheifele as they look to even their Second Round series with the Canadiens.

Scheifele was suspended four games for his hit on Jake Evans late in Game 1. The Montreal forward suffered a concussion and is out indefinitely. The earliest Scheifele can return is a potential Game 6.

While Scheifele will be out of the lineup, emotions on the Canadiens’ end might still be high. But they know that silly penalties could cost them a chance to head home up 2-0 in the series.

“That’s something that we’ll manage the right way. We have one objective. That’s winning,” said Canadiens head coach Dominque Ducharme. “We came here to win games and win a series. An incident like that sparks emotion. I mentioned that it’s sometimes difficult to spark emotion again after a seven-game series. They’ve sparked us even more now.”

WHAT: Montreal Canadiens at Winnipeg Jets

WHERE: Bell MTS Place

WHEN: Friday, June 4, 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Dominic Moore

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Canadiens-Jets stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

JETS VS. CANADIENS (MTL leads 1-0) – series livestream link

Game 1: Canadiens 5, Jets 3

Game 2: Fri. June 4: Canadiens at Jets, 7:30 p.m. ET (USA Network)

Game 3: Sun. June 6: Jets at Canadiens, 6 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

Game 4: Mon. June 7: Jets at Canadiens, 8 p.m. ET (NHL Network)

*Game 5: Wed. June 9: Canadiens at Jets TBD

*Game 6: Fri. June 11: Jets at Canadiens TBD

*Game 7: Sun. June 13: Canadiens at Jets TBD

SATURDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Game 4: Hurricanes at Lightning, 4 p.m. ET (TB leads 2-1) – USA Network (livestream)

Game 4: Bruins at Islanders, 7:15 p.m. ET (BOS leads 2-1) – NBC (livestream)