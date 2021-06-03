PHT Morning Skate: Willie O’Ree gets a statue; Calgary to host Women’s Worlds

By Sean LeahyJun 3, 2021, 9:00 AM EDT
• “A statue of Willie O’Ree highlights a new Black hockey history exhibit at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C.” [NHL.com]

• Calgary will play host to the 2021 IIHF Women’s World Championship from August 20-31. [IIHF]

• Barring any setbacks, Craig Smith will return for the Bruins for Thursday night’s Game 3. [WEEI]

John Tavares says he’s making good progress from the concussion and knee injury he suffered in Game 1 against Montreal. [TSN]

• Which path should the Maple Leafs take: Major changes, minor changes or staying the course? [The Score]

[NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs 2021 Second Round schedule, TV info]

Andrei Vasilevskiy has been unbeatable so far in these playoffs. [Raw Charge]

• Goaltender Taya Currie, 16, could become the first female ever chosen in the OHL draft. [CTV News]

Kevin Hayes underwent sports hernia surgery and is expected to be fully-recovered in five weeks. [NBC Sports Philadelphia]

• Vasily Podkolzin’s game could end up making him a core piece of the Canucks’ future. [Sportsnet]

• Looking at some of the potential winners for this season’s NHL awards. [NBC Sports Edge]

