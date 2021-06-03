Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.
• “A statue of Willie O’Ree highlights a new Black hockey history exhibit at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C.” [NHL.com]
• Calgary will play host to the 2021 IIHF Women’s World Championship from August 20-31. [IIHF]
• Barring any setbacks, Craig Smith will return for the Bruins for Thursday night’s Game 3. [WEEI]
• John Tavares says he’s making good progress from the concussion and knee injury he suffered in Game 1 against Montreal. [TSN]
• Which path should the Maple Leafs take: Major changes, minor changes or staying the course? [The Score]
[NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs 2021 Second Round schedule, TV info]
• Andrei Vasilevskiy has been unbeatable so far in these playoffs. [Raw Charge]
• Goaltender Taya Currie, 16, could become the first female ever chosen in the OHL draft. [CTV News]
• Kevin Hayes underwent sports hernia surgery and is expected to be fully-recovered in five weeks. [NBC Sports Philadelphia]
• Vasily Podkolzin’s game could end up making him a core piece of the Canucks’ future. [Sportsnet]
• Looking at some of the potential winners for this season’s NHL awards. [NBC Sports Edge]
