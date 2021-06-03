Hurricanes-Lightning stream – Game 3 on USA Network

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

USA Network’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Thursday’s Game 3 matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and Tampa Bay Lightning. Hurricanes-Lightning stream coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on USA Network. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

It’s crunch time for the Hurricanes as they look to avoid going down 0-3 to the Lightning in their Second Round series.

Carolina’s No. 1 priority is solving Vezina Trophy finalist Andrei Vasilevskiy. The Tampa Bay goaltender has stopped 68 of 70 shots faced through two games and has helped the Lightning to 10 wins in his last 13 playoff starts.

It’s a big challenge to claw back in the series, but the Hurricanes can only worry about Game 3 first.

“We got to get one first,” said Carolina head coach Rod Brind’Amour. “The narrative is going to be ‘Oh, you lost two at home.’ That’s not the picture I’m painting. I think we played damn good.”

Another area to improve on for the Hurricanes is scoring first. Carolina has allowed the first goal in seven of their eight playoff games. The Lightning, meanwhile, have scored first in seven of their eight games this postseason.

WHAT: Carolina Hurricanes at Tampa Bay Lightning

WHERE: AMALIE Arena

WHEN: Thursday, June 3, 8 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

ON THE CALL: Brendan Burke, AJ Mleczko

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Hurricanes-Lightning stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

LIGHTNING VS. HURRICANES (TB leads 2-0) – series livestream link

Game 1: Lightning 2, Hurricanes 1

Game 2: Lightning 2, Hurricanes 1

Game 3: Thurs. June 3: Hurricanes at Lightning, 8 p.m. ET (USA Network)

Game 4: Sat. June 5: Hurricanes at Lightning, 4 p.m. ET (USA Network)

*Game 5: Tues. June 8: Lightning at Hurricanes TBD

*Game 6: Thurs. June 10: Hurricanes at Lightning TBD

*Game 7: Sat. June 12: Lightning at Hurricanes

FRIDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Game 2: Canadiens at Jets, 7:30 p.m. ET (MTL leads 1-0) – USA Network (livestream)

Game 3: Avalanche at Golden Knights, 10 p.m. ET (COL leads 2-0) – NBCSN (livestream)