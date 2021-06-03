Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2021 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Thursday’s Game 3 between the Boston Bruins and New York Islanders. Bruins-Islanders stream coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Islanders head home to Nassau Coliseum following an overtime win Game 2 that split the series with the Bruins.

It was almost a 2-0 series in Boston’s favor. The Bruins clawed back from a 3-1 third period deficit to force overtime. But in the extra sessions Casey Cizikas took advantage of a bounce and scored on a breakaway.

“You’re just trying to do the right things in overtime, be in the right spots,” said Cizikas. “I was lucky, the puck popped into the middle there and gave me an opportunity.”

Nassau Coliseum will be even louder as an expected crowd of 12,000 fans should be in the building for Games 3 and 4.

After suffering a lower-body injury, Bruins forward Craig Smith will be back in the lineup for Game 2.

WHAT: Boston Bruins at New York Islanders

WHERE: Nassau Coliseum

WHEN: Thursday, June 3, 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Joe Micheletti, Pierre McGuire

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Bruins-Islanders stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

BRUINS VS. ISLANDERS (Series tied 1-1) – series livestream link

Game 1: Bruins 5, Islanders 2

Game 2: Islanders 4, Bruins 3 (OT)

Game 3: Thurs. June 3: Bruins at Islanders, 7:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

Game 4: Sat. June 5: Bruins at Islanders, 7:15 p.m. ET (NBC)

Game 5: Mon. June 7: Islanders at Bruins, 6:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

*Game 6: Wed. June 9: Bruins at Islanders TBD

*Game 7: Fri. June 11: Islanders at Bruins TBD

