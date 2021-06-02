Sabres win 2021 NHL Draft Lottery, first pick; Kraken get No. 2 pick

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sabres win 2021 NHL Draft Lottery; Kraken draw second overall pick

The Buffalo Sabres won the 2021 NHL Draft Lottery, and the right to select the first overall pick. As far as where the second draft lottery choice went, the Seattle Kraken drew the No. 2 choice.

Here are where the full list of 16 NHL teams landed in the 2021 NHL Draft Lottery:

1. Buffalo Sabres

2. Seattle Kraken

3. Anaheim Ducks

4. New Jersey Devils

5. Columbus Blue Jackets

6. Detroit Red Wings

7. San Jose Sharks

8. Los Angeles Kings

9. Vancouver Canucks

10. Ottawa Senators

11. Chicago Blackhawks

12. Calgary Flames

13. Philadelphia Flyers

14. Dallas Stars

15. New York Rangers

In 2018, the Sabres won the NHL Draft Lottery, and ended up selecting Rasmus Dahlin. They did not win the 2015 NHL Draft Lottery, but selected Jack Eichel second overall. Rumors are running rampant that Eichel might get traded — could it be during the same 2021 NHL Draft Lottery weekend where the Sabres pick first overall?

The names you’ll likely be hearing in the first round include potential top pick Owen Power (D, Michigan, NCAA/Big 10), Matthew Beniers (C, Michigan, NCAA/Big 10), Brandt Clarke (D, HC Nove Zamky, Slovakia), Luke Hughes (D, USNTDP, USHL), Dylan Guenther (RW, Edmonton, WHL), Simon Edvinsson (D, Frolunda, J20), Kent Johnson (C, Michigan, NCAA/Big 10), Mason McTavish (C, EHC Olten, SL), William Eklund (LW, Djurgardens, SHL), and Aatu Raty (C, Karpat, Liiga).

The 2021 NHL Draft will be held virtually over two days. Round 1 will take place on Friday, July 23, followed by Rounds 2-7 on Saturday, July 24.

In case you’re wondering, here were the initial lottery odds going in:

Buffalo Sabres: 16.6%

Anaheim Ducks: 12.1%

Seattle Kraken: 10.3%

New Jersey Devils: 10.3%

Columbus Blue Jackets: 8.5%

Detroit Red Wings: 7.6%

San Jose Sharks: 6.7%

Los Angeles Kings: 5.8%

Vancouver Canucks: 5.4%

Ottawa Senators: 4.5%

Arizona Coyotes: 3.1%***

Chicago Blackhawks: 2.7%

Calgary Flames: 2.2%

Philadelphia Flyers: 1.8%

Dallas Stars: 1.4%

New York Rangers: 1.0%

*** – Re-draft if Coyotes win either 2021 NHL Draft Lottery drawing.