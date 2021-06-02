Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Up to 500 fully-vaccinated healthcare workers will be in attendance for Game 1 between the Jets and Canadiens at Bell MTS Centre. [Sportsnet]

• Nate Thompson on the Jets’ extended break between series: “We haven’t practiced, really, this much, since training camp, to be honest. So it’s nice to get some practice in, work on some things, and get a little break.” [TSN]

• Belief in Dominque Ducharme’s system paid off handsomely for the Canadiens. [Montreal Gazette]

• The goal for the Golden Knights in Game 2: go home with a split. [Sin Bin Vegas]

• Rod Brind’Amour said “it doesn’t look good” when asked about Vincent Trocheck‘s injury during Tuesday’s Game 2. [NHL.com]

• Marc-Andre Fleury, Philipp Grubauer, and Andrei Vasilevskiy are your 2020-21 Vezina Trophy finalists. [PHT]

• He may not have made the cut for the Vezina, but Semyon Varlamov has been the Islanders’ MVP this season. [NY Hockey Now]

• Team USA won its group at the IIHF World Championship and will play Slovakia Thursday in the quarterfinals. [USA Hockey]

• Mark Borowiecki opens about his mental health struggles and is encouraging others athletes to get help if they need it. [CTV News]

• Could the Predators’ offseason include looking to move Matt Duchene and Ryan Johansen? [The Hockey News]

• Which Second Round starting goaltender has the best looking mask? [Hockey by Design]

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy