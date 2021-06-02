Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.
• Up to 500 fully-vaccinated healthcare workers will be in attendance for Game 1 between the Jets and Canadiens at Bell MTS Centre. [Sportsnet]
• Nate Thompson on the Jets’ extended break between series: “We haven’t practiced, really, this much, since training camp, to be honest. So it’s nice to get some practice in, work on some things, and get a little break.” [TSN]
• Belief in Dominque Ducharme’s system paid off handsomely for the Canadiens. [Montreal Gazette]
• The goal for the Golden Knights in Game 2: go home with a split. [Sin Bin Vegas]
• Rod Brind’Amour said “it doesn’t look good” when asked about Vincent Trocheck‘s injury during Tuesday’s Game 2. [NHL.com]
[NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs 2021 Second Round schedule, TV info]
• Marc-Andre Fleury, Philipp Grubauer, and Andrei Vasilevskiy are your 2020-21 Vezina Trophy finalists. [PHT]
• He may not have made the cut for the Vezina, but Semyon Varlamov has been the Islanders’ MVP this season. [NY Hockey Now]
• Team USA won its group at the IIHF World Championship and will play Slovakia Thursday in the quarterfinals. [USA Hockey]
• Mark Borowiecki opens about his mental health struggles and is encouraging others athletes to get help if they need it. [CTV News]
• Could the Predators’ offseason include looking to move Matt Duchene and Ryan Johansen? [The Hockey News]
• Which Second Round starting goaltender has the best looking mask? [Hockey by Design]
