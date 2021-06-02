Our Line Starts podcast: Avs continue to roll; First Round takeaways

By Sean LeahyJun 2, 2021, 2:00 PM EDT
Kathryn Tappen, Dominic Moore, and Colby Armstrong give their biggest takeaways from the First Round. Dom and Colby go down memory lane about their time together in Pittsburgh. Dom appears to get a special food delivery during the middle of the show. They discuss Peter DeBoer’s decision to start Robin Lehner over Marc-Andre Fleury in Game 1 versus Colorado. Plus, Kathryn and Colby pay homage to Dom on his overtime winner picks.

Start-4:10 – Dom and Colby talk about their training camp together in Pittsburgh circa 2006
4:10-9:15 – Biggest takeaways from the First Round
9:15-12:15 – Odds Powered by PointsBet Sportsbook – Division of the Stanley Cup winner
12:15-13:20 – Special delivery for Dom
13:20-18:45 – Lehner-Fleury situation in Vegas. Can the Golden Knights bounce back?
18:45-End – Kathryn and Colby admire Dom’s ability to correctly pick OT winners

Our Line Starts is part of NBC Sports’ roster of podcasts spanning the NFL, Premier League, NASCAR, and much more. The weekly podcast will highlight the top stories of the league, including behind-the-scenes content and interviews conducted by NBC Sports’ NHL commentators.

