Welcome to Hockey Culture, the NBC Sports multi-platform content offering dedicated to bringing equality and inclusion to hockey. Led by NBC Sports’ Anson Carter, Hockey Culture addresses contemporary topics within the sport, aim to promote diversity around the game , and increase community engagement.

Anson Carter sits down with Tennessee State Athletic Director Dr. Mikki Allen about the possibility of adding hockey to the HBCU, the logistics behind it and working with the Predators to advance the game in the state

