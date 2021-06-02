Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Wednesday’s Game 1 matchup between the Montreal Canadiens and Winnipeg Jets. Canadiens-Jets stream coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

After over a week off, the Jets finally get back to business as they begin their Second Round series with the Canadiens at home. Montreal is coming off their shocking seven-game series win over the highly-favored Maple Leafs and hoping to keep that momentum going as they head to Winnipeg.

Game 1 will be an interesting test of rest vs. rust. Will the Jets look a little off at first given their nine days of rest? Will the Canadiens come out tired after a grueling long series against Toronto?

Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme isn’t worried about his charges.

“As soon as we got up [Tuesday] morning, though, we focused on our preparation for the Jets,” he said. “It’s important to turn the page. It’s important to enjoy the moment, but also to turn the page and prepare for Game 1.”

This series will be a battle of goaltenders, with Carey Price and Connor Hellebuyck dueling at both ends of the ice. Hellebuyck was strong in the Jets’ sweep of Edmonton, and Price dialed back the clock with his performance stymieing the offensive weapons of the Maple Leafs.

WHAT: Montreal Canadiens at Winnipeg Jets

WHERE: Bell MTS Place

WHEN: Wednesday, June 2, 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

ON THE CALL: Alex Faust, Dominic Moore

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Canadiens-Jets stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

JETS VS. CANADIENS – series livestream link

Game 1: Wed. June 2: Canadiens at Jets, 7:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

Game 2: Fri. June 4: Canadiens at Jets, 7:30 p.m. ET (USA Network)

Game 3: Sun. June 6: Jets at Canadiens, 6 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

Game 4: Mon. June 7: Jets at Canadiens, 8 p.m. ET (NHL Network)

*Game 5: Wed. June 9: Canadiens at Jets TBD

*Game 6: Fri. June 11: Jets at Canadiens TBD

*Game 7: Sun. June 13: Canadiens at Jets TBD

THURSDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Game 3: Bruins at Islanders, 7:30 p.m. ET (Series tied 1-1) – NBCSN (livestream)

Game 3: Hurricanes at Lightning, 8 p.m. ET (TB leads 2-0) – USA Network (livestream)