Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

We’re down to eight teams left in the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Now that the Canadiens have knocked out the Maple Leafs, we know the Second Round NHL playoff schedule with dates and times for games.

For this season only, the NHL realigned with four divisions. Teams played only against opponents from their division during the 56-game regular season. The playoff format is simple: The top seed in each division faces the fourth seed, while the second faces the third in the First Round. The winners face off in the Second Round.

Once we reach the Stanley Cup Semifinals, the four remaining playoff teams will be re-seeded based on their regular season point totals. With the eight remaining teams set, the winner of Bruins-Islanders will face the winner of Lightning-Hurricanes, while the winner of Avalanche-Golden Knights will meet the winner of Canadiens-Jets.

2021 NHL playoff schedule: Second Round

BRUINS VS. ISLANDERS (Series tied 1-1) – series livestream link

Game 1: Bruins 5, Islanders 2

Game 2: Islanders 4, Bruins 3 (OT)

Game 3: Thurs. June 3: Bruins at Islanders, 7:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

Game 4: Sat. June 5: Bruins at Islanders, 7:15 p.m. ET (NBC)

Game 5: Mon. June 7: Islanders at Bruins, 6:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

*Game 6: Wed. June 9: Bruins at Islanders TBD

*Game 7: Fri. June 11: Islanders at Bruins TBD

LIGHTNING VS. HURRICANES (TB leads 2-0) – series livestream link

Game 1: Lightning 2, Hurricanes 1

Game 2: Lightning 2, Hurricanes 1

Game 3: Thurs. June 3: Hurricanes at Lightning, 8 p.m. ET (USA Network)

Game 4: Sat. June 5: Hurricanes at Lightning, 4 p.m. ET (USA Network)

*Game 5: Tues. June 8: Lightning at Hurricanes TBD

*Game 6: Thurs. June 10: Hurricanes at Lightning TBD

*Game 7: Sat. June 12: Lightning at Hurricanes

AVALANCHE VS. GOLDEN KNIGHTS (COL leads 1-0) – series livestream link

Game 1: Avalanche 7, Golden Knights 1

Game 2: Wed. June 2: Golden Knights at Avalanche, 10 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

Game 3: Fri. June 4: Avalanche at Golden Knights, 10 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

Game 4: Sun. June 6: Avalanche at Golden Knights, 8:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

*Game 5: Tues. June 8: Golden Knights at Avalanche TBD

*Game 6: Thurs. June 10: Avalanche at Golden Knights TBD

*Game 7: Sat. June 12: Golden Knights at Avalanche TBD

JETS VS. CANADIENS – series livestream link

Game 1: Wed. June 2: Canadiens at Jets, 7:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

Game 2: Fri. June 4: Canadiens at Jets, 7:30 p.m. ET (USA Network)

Game 3: Sun. June 6: Jets at Canadiens, 6 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

Game 4: Mon. June 7: Jets at Canadiens, 8 p.m. ET (NHL Network)

*Game 5: Wed. June 9: Canadiens at Jets TBD

*Game 6: Fri. June 11: Jets at Canadiens TBD

*Game 7: Sun. June 13: Canadiens at Jets TBD

2021 NHL playoff schedule: First Round

MAPLE LEAFS VS. CANADIENS (MTL wins 4-3)

Game 1: Canadiens 2, Maple Leafs 1

Game 2: Maple Leafs 5, Canadiens 1

Game 3: Maple Leafs 2, Canadiens 1

Game 4: Maple Leafs 4, Canadiens 0

Game 5: Canadiens 4, Maple Leafs 3 (OT)

Game 6: Canadiens 3, Maple Leafs 2 (OT)

Game 7: Canadiens 3, Maple Leafs 1

PENGUINS VS. ISLANDERS (NYI wins series 4-2)

Game 1: Islanders 4, Penguins 3 (OT)

Game 2: Penguins 2, Islanders 1

Game 3: Penguins 5, Islanders 4

Game 4: Islanders 4, Penguins 1

Game 5: Islanders 3, Penguins 2 (2OT)

Game 6: Islanders 5, Penguins 3

CAPITALS VS. BRUINS (BOS wins series 4-1)

Game 1: Capitals 3, Bruins 2 (OT)

Game 2: Bruins 4, Capitals 3 (OT)

Game 3: Bruins 3, Capitals 2 (2OT)

Game 4: Bruins 4, Capitals 1

Game 5: Bruins 3, Capitals 1

PANTHERS VS. LIGHTNING (TB wins series 4-2)

Game 1: Lightning 5, Panthers 4

Game 2: Lightning 3, Panthers 1

Game 3: Panthers 6, Lightning 5 (OT)

Game 4: Lightning 6, Panthers 2

Game 5: Panthers 4, Lightning 1

Game 6: Lightning 4, Panthers 0

HURRICANES VS. PREDATORS (CAR wins series 4-2)

Game 1: Hurricanes 5, Predators 2

Game 2: Hurricanes 3, Predators 0

Game 3: Predators 5, Hurricanes 4 (2OT)

Game 4: Predators 4, Hurricanes 3 (2OT)

Game 5: Hurricanes 3, Predators 2 (OT)

Game 6: Hurricanes 4, Predators 3 (OT)

AVALANCHE VS. BLUES (COL wins series 4-0)

Game 1: Avalanche 4, Blues 1

Game 2: Avalanche 6, Blues 3

Game 3: Avalanche 5, Blues 1

Game 4: Avalanche 5, Blues 2

GOLDEN KNIGHTS VS. WILD (VGK wins series 4-3)

Game 1: Wild 1, Golden Knights 0 (OT)

Game 2: Golden Knights 3, Wild 1

Game 3: Golden Knights 5, Wild 2

Game 4: Golden Knights 4, Wild 0

Game 5: Wild 4, Golden Knights 2

Game 6: Wild 3, Golden Knights 0

Game 7: Golden Knights 6, Wild 2

OILERS VS. JETS (WPG wins series 4-0)

Game 1: Jets 4, Oilers 1

Game 2: Jets 1, Oilers 0 (OT)

Game 3: Jets 5, Oilers 4 (OT)

Game 4: Jets 4, Oilers 3 (3OT)