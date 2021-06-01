Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Tuesday’s Game 2 matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and Tampa Bay Lightning. Hurricanes-Lightning stream coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Vezina Trophy finalist Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 37 shots as the Lightning took Game 1 over the Hurricanes, 2-1.

Solving the Tampa netminder will be key for Carolina if they’re to even the series in Game 2 before everything shifts to AMALIE Arena for Games 3 and 4 later this week.

“If you’re getting your chances, then eventually you’ll get something. We know he’s good,” said Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour. “Just keep pounding the rock. There’s always ways to get better. We’re going to have to find a way.”

Brind’Amour said he is contemplating changes for Game 2 as Carolina hopes to reverse the trend of allowing the first goal in six of their first seven playoff games.

Jon Cooper will continue to rely on his veterans to use their postseason experience in tight games like they managed to close out in Game 1.

“This group over the past couple of years has really acquired that, and probably why we’ve had some success,” he said.

WHAT: Tampa Bay Lightning at Carolina Hurricanes

WHERE: PNC Arena

WHEN: Tuesday, June 1, 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Hurricanes-Lightning stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

LIGHTNING VS. HURRICANES (TB leads 1-0) – series livestream link

Game 1: Lightning 2, Hurricanes 1

Game 2: Tues. June 1: Lightning at Hurricanes, 7:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

Game 3: Thurs. June 3: Hurricanes at Lightning, 8 p.m. ET (USA Network)

Game 4: Sat. June 5: Hurricanes at Lightning, 4 p.m. ET (USA Network)

*Game 5: Tues. June 8: Lightning at Hurricanes TBD

*Game 6: Thurs. June 10: Hurricanes at Lightning TBD

*Game 7: Sat. June 12: Lightning at Hurricanes

WEDNESDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Game 1: Canadiens at Jets, 7:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN

Game 2: Golden Knights at Avalanche, 10 p.m. ET (COL leads 1-0) – NBCSN (livestream)