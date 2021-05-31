NBCSN’s coverage of the 2021 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Monday’s Game 2 between the Boston Bruins and New York Islanders. Bruins-Islanders stream coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
A David Pastrnak hat trick powered the Bruins to a 5-2, Game 1 win over the Islanders on Saturday night.
The Islanders’ performance in Game 1 has opened the door to whether Barry Trotz makes a goalie change. Semyon Varlamov has made only two starts this postseason and has not played since a Game 3 loss to the Penguins in the First Round. Ilya Sorokin has got the net the last four games and played well. He has a .950 even strength save percentage in five starts.
One big note for the Bruins is the status of winger Craig Smith. He left Game 1 in the third period with a lower-body injury and will be out for Game 2.
Following Monday’s game, Nassau Coliseum will play host to Games 3 and 4. The Bruins and Islanders will get an extra day’s rest with Game 3 not taking place until Thursday night on Long Island.
[PRE-GAME COVERAGE BEGINS AT 7 P.M. ET – NBCSN]
WHAT: New York Islanders at Boston Bruins
WHERE: TD Garden
WHEN: Monday, May 31, 7:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Bruins-Islanders stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
SERIES SCHEDULE – series livestream link
Game 1: Bruins 5, Islanders 2
Game 2: Mon. May 31: Islanders at Bruins, 7:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN)
Game 3: Thurs. June 3: Bruins at Islanders, 7:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN)
Game 4: Sat. June 5: Bruins at Islanders, 7:15 p.m. ET (NBC)
*Game 5: Mon. June 7: Islanders at Bruins TBD
*Game 6: Wed. June 9: Bruins at Islanders TBD
*Game 7: Fri. June 11: Islanders at Bruins TBD
TUESDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
Game 2: Lightning at Hurricanes, 5 p.m. ET (TB leads 1-0) – NBCSN (livestream)