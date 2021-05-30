Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Sunday’s Game 1 matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and Tampa Bay Lightning. Hurricanes-Lightning stream coverage begins at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The regular-season series was as even as you could get it, both Tampa Bay and Carolina had a 4-3-1 record against each other. The Hurricanes outscored the Lightning 18-17 in the eight meetings.

The Lightning happily welcomed back Nikita Kucherov to the lineup for the start of their First Round series against Florida. Kucherov leads the playoffs in points (11), power-play goals (3), and power-play points (tied with Victor Hedman at seven). Nathan MacKinnon (2.25) and Gabriel Landeskog (2.00) are the only players that have a better points per game average than Kucherov (1.83) so far in these playoffs.

This will be the first time the Carolina Hurricanes/Hartford Whalers and Tampa Bay Lightning have faced each other in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

WHAT: Tampa Bay Lightning at Carolina Hurricanes

WHERE: PNC Arena

WHEN: Sunday, May 30, 5 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

ON THE CALL: Brendan Burke, AJ Mleczko

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Hurricanes-Lightning stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

SERIES SCHEDULE

Game 1: Sun. May 30: Lightning at Hurricanes, 5 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

Game 2: Tues. June 1: Lightning at Hurricanes, 7:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

Game 3: Thurs. June 3: Hurricanes at Lightning, 8 p.m. ET (USA Network)

Game 4: Sat. June 5: Hurricanes at Lightning, 4 p.m. ET (USA Network)

*Game 5: Tues. June 8: Lightning at Hurricanes TBD

*Game 6: Thurs. June 10: Hurricanes at Lightning TBD

*Game 7: Sat. June 12: Lightning at Hurricanes

MONDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Game 7: Maple Leafs at Canadiens (Series tied 3-3), 7 p.m. ET – CNBC (livestream)

Game 2: Islanders at Bruins (BOS leads 1-0), 7:30 p.m. ET NBCSN (livestream)