NHL Playoff Buzzer: Bruins win Game 1, Canadiens make Game 7 a reality

The Canadiens did a nice impression of Thursday night with an overtime win to force Toronto into a Game 7.

David Pastrnak netted a hat trick to send the Bruins to a Game 1 win over the Islanders.

Carolina faces Tampa Bay and Vegas takes on Colorado to open the Second Round on Sunday.

David Pastrnak picked up his second career playoff hat trick as the Bruins controlled the first game with the Islanders. The Isles defense had no answers for the Bruins top six forwards after Charlie McAvoy gave the B’s their final lead with a blast from the blue line in the third period.

Game 6: Canadiens 3, Maple Leafs 2 (OT) (Series tied 3-3)

Groundhog Day in Montreal. The Canadiens took a 2-0 lead in the third period only for Toronto to storm back, tie it, and then lose in overtime. The Maple Leafs dominated the extra session, outshooting the Canadiens 13-2, but it was a Jesperi Kotkaniemi goal on their second shot of the frame that forced Game 7.

Three Stars

1. David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins

Another big moment, another David Pastrnak hat trick.

The Bruins top right winger scored the first goal for the B’s nine seconds into their power play in the first period before he took the lead in the second period and added an insurance tally in the third as the Bruins opened their series with a Game 1 win.

He reached five goals total for the postseason. For a guy who struggled a bit to open the Capitals series, he seemed due for a breakout game, and this was it.

2. Carey Price, Montreal Canadiens

There was a moment in the overtime where it seemed like Price’s efforts were going to be for nothing. He made 13 saves in the extra period, keeping the Canadiens in it despite a lacking offense.

When they finally won it, it had to be a relief for the veteran goalie. He had done everything possible in his 41-save performance, especially in that overtime. Now, he and the Canadiens get a Game 7 in enemy territory.

3. David Krejci, Boston Bruins

As Krejci goes so does the Bruins for so long. He quietly posted three assists as the Bruins top six dominated the 5-2 win over the Islanders. The veteran second line center notched helpers on Pastrnak’s first goal, McAvoy’s game winner and Taylor Hall‘s empty netter at the end.

Highlights From Saturday

* Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored the overtime winner on the second Montreal shot of the period.

* Anthony Beauvillier scored the first goal of the Second Round with his power play tally to put the Islanders up 1-0 in the first period.

* Corey Perry scored the first goal of the game in the third period to kick off what ended up being five goals combined for the two teams in the third and overtime combined.

Sunday’s NHL Playoff Schedule

Game 1: Lightning at Hurricanes, 5 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)

Game 1: Golden Knights at Avalanche, 8 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)

—

Marisa Ingemi is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop her a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow her on Twitter @Marisa_Ingemi.