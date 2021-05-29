Canadiens-Maple Leafs stream – Game 6 on NBCSN

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2021 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Saturday’s Game 6 between the Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs. Canadiens-Maple Leafs stream coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Nick Suzuki was the overtime hero as the Canadiens stopped a Maple Leafs comeback for a 4-3 win in Game 6. Montreal had led 3-0 until Toronto forced the extra period with a strong third period.

Bell Centre will see a crowd in the building for the first time since March 2020. Approximately 2,500 fans will be in attendance for Game 6 to give the Canadiens’ arena a bit of an atmosphere during an important game.

“I think to be honest, the fans will deserve that game big time,” said Canadiens forward Phillip Danault. “It’s going to be crazy there, it’s going to be awesome and I can’t wait to be in front of our fans. “We’ve been waiting for that all year and here we are, Game 6 against Toronto Saturday night at home. It can’t get any better than that.”

WHAT: Toronto Maple Leafs at Montreal Canadiens (TOR leads 3-2)

WHERE: Bell Centre

WHEN: Saturday, May 29, 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

ON THE CALL: Alex Faust, Dominic Moore

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Canadiens-Maple Leafs stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

SERIES SCHEDULE



Game 1: Canadiens 2, Maple Leafs 1

Game 2: Maple Leafs 5, Canadiens 1

Game 3: Maple Leafs 2, Canadiens 1

Game 4: Maple Leafs 4, Canadiens 0

Game 5: Canadiens 4, Maple Leafs 3 (OT)

Saturday, May 29: Maple Leafs at Canadiens, 7:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

*Monday, May 31: Canadiens at Maple Leafs TBD

SUNDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Game 1: Lightning at Hurricanes, 5 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)

Game 1:Golden Knights at Avalanche, 8 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)

