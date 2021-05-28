Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

• The production and confidence was there for the Wild in Game 6. Can it carry over into Game 7? [Star Tribune]

• After a scary collision with the goal post in Game 6, Joel Eriksson Ek says he’s ready to go for Friday. [Pioneer Press]

• Ryan Reaves, Peyton Krebs, and Brayden McNabb may not play Game 7 Friday night if they remain on the NHL COVID-19 protocols list. [Sportsnet]

• Peter is DeBoer is 5-0 in Game 7s. Everything will be on the line for the Golden Knights in Game 7. [Sin Bin Vegas]

• The Canadiens will attempt to force a Game 7 Saturday night in front of 2,500 fans inside Bell Centre. [TSN]

• Ilya Sorokin has proven to be worth the wait for the Islanders. [NHL.com]

• On the future of the Predators: “There will be uncertainty this offseason. David Poile and John Hynes will have tough decisions to make with this group of players. It’s quite possible next year’s team won’t have the same look at this year’s.” [On the Forecheck]

• Rookie defenseman Logan Stanley is earning his ice time with the Jets. [Winnipeg Free Press]

• Examining the new ownership structure of the NWHL’s Metropolitan Riveters. [The Ice Garden]

• How Zdeno Chara changed the Capitals for the better in only one year. [Japers’ Rink]

• A look at the KHL and their future plans, which may include the NHL. [ESPN]

• Michigan defenseman Owen Power is the No. 1 North American skater in NHL Central Scouting’s final ranking for the 2021 NHL Draft. [NHL.com]

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy