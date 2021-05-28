Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2021 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Friday’s Game 7 between the Vegas Golden Knights and Minnesota Wild. Golden Knights-Wild stream coverage begins at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Peter DeBoer put it succinctly after Game 6 when the Golden Knights failed to close out the Wild for the second straight game.

“This is what it’s all about,” he said. “This is why you work your [butt] off all season, to have the record you have to host this game in your building and give yourself the best opportunity [to advance].”

Vegas and Minnesota will face off in the first Game 7 of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs Friday night at T-Mobile Arena. It could be an historic night for the Golden Knights as they’ve never clinched a playoff series at home. This will also be the first time they hosted a Game 7.

The Wild have had success against the Golden Knights since they entered the NHL, so it’s no surprise that Minnesota has battled back in this series.

“I think the players deserve a lot of credit for just believing and believing in each other,” said Wild head coach Dean Evason. “I think that’s been the key, not just in the playoffs, it’s been the key from Day One. This group plays hard for each other, and they’ve stuck together and tonight was no different.”

WHAT: Minnesota Wild at Vegas Golden Knights (Series tied 3-3)

WHERE: T-Mobile Arena

WHEN: Friday, May 28, 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

ON THE CALL: Alex Faust, Pierre McGuire

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Golden Knights-Wild stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

SERIES SCHEDULE



Game 1: Wild 1, Golden Knights 0 (OT)

Game 2: Golden Knights 3, Wild 1

Game 3: Golden Knights 5, Wild 2

Game 4: Golden Knights 4, Wild 0

Game 5: Wild 4, Golden Knights 2

Game 6: Wild 3, Golden Knights 0

Friday, May 28: Wild at Golden Knights, 9 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

SATURDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE



Game 6: Maple Leafs at Canadiens (TOR leads 3-2), 7:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)

Game 1: Islanders at Bruins, 8 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)