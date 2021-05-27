Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Blues GM Doug Armstrong believes their Stanley Cup window remains open. [Post-Dispatch]

• Oilers GM Ken Holland on the team’s future path: “We’re gonna have pain, there are gonna be disappointments, we’re gonna have adversity. And it’s gonna make us better.” [Sportsnet]

• Holland and the Oilers also spoke up against racial abuse defenseman Ethan Bear faced on social media. [Edmonton Journal]

• “Following this defeat, for the Penguins a summer of tough decisions awaits. It will be a summer that sees Crosby celebrate his 34th birthday, and Evgeni Malkin tick up to 35 years old. They only have so many bites at the apple still left, and it’s the same challenge for a new general manager to determine how to surround their team to compliment their stars.” [Pensburgh]

• Nazem Kadri‘s appeal of his eight-game suspension will be heard Thursday by NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman. [PHT]

• Finalists for the major NHL Awards will begin being announced next week with the Vezina Trophy, Ted Lindsay Award, and Calder Trophy leading off. [NHL.com]

• John Tavares made an appearance at the Maple Leafs’ practice facility on Wednesday to see his teammates. He remains out with a concussion and knee injury suffered during last week’s collision with Corey Perry during Game 1. [TSN]

• Interesting look at how an NHL rebuild can go wrong; specifically in then cases of the Oilers and Sabres. [Gotham Sports Network]

• It’s going to be an interesting off-season for Evgeny Kuznetsov and the Capitals. [Japers’ Rink]

• Would Kevin Dineen be a good fit as the first head coach of the Seattle Kraken? [Sound of Hockey]

• The Bruins are not worried about rust with all this time off before the Second Round begins. [WEEI]

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy