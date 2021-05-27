Our Line Starts podcast: Avalanche sweep; Jets shutdown McDavid, Oilers

By Sean LeahyMay 27, 2021, 9:30 AM EDT
mcdavid
NBC Sports
0 Comments

Liam McHugh, Keith Jones, and Anson Carter discuss the Bruins beating the Capitals in five games. They talk about how Nathan MacKinnon and the Avalanche look unstoppable after sweeping the Blues. Plus, they breakdown how the Jets locked down Connor McDavid and the Oilers.

Start-3:50 – Bruins eliminate the Capitals in five games
3:50-7:00 – Avalanche sweep the Blues
7:25-10:25PointsBet Odds to win the Stanley Cup – Bruins, Avalanche, & Jets
10:25-14:45 – Jets shutdown Oilers
14:45-End – Cold Brew Check Fueled by Dunkin’ – More impressive team so far – Bruins or Avalanche?

Our Line Starts is part of NBC Sports’ roster of podcasts spanning the NFL, Premier League, NASCAR, and much more. The weekly podcast will highlight the top stories of the league, including behind-the-scenes content and interviews conducted by NBC Sports’ NHL commentators.

Where else you can listen:

Apple: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id1482681517

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7cDMHBg6NJkQDGe4KHu4iO?si=9BmcLtutTFmhRrNNcMqfgQ

NBC Sports on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/nbcsports

More NHL news

Penguins
This is not the time for Penguins to make major changes
Maple Leafs
The Wraparound: Maple Leafs look to advance for first time since 2004 playoffs
Wild Golden Knights
Cam Talbot, goalie interference call help Wild force Game 7 against Golden...