Our Line Starts podcast: Avalanche sweep; Jets shutdown McDavid, Oilers

Liam McHugh, Keith Jones, and Anson Carter discuss the Bruins beating the Capitals in five games. They talk about how Nathan MacKinnon and the Avalanche look unstoppable after sweeping the Blues. Plus, they breakdown how the Jets locked down Connor McDavid and the Oilers.
Start-3:50 – Bruins eliminate the Capitals in five games
3:50-7:00 – Avalanche sweep the Blues
7:25-10:25 – PointsBet Odds to win the Stanley Cup – Bruins, Avalanche, & Jets
10:25-14:45 – Jets shutdown Oilers
14:45-End – Cold Brew Check Fueled by Dunkin’ – More impressive team so far – Bruins or Avalanche?
Our Line Starts is part of NBC Sports’ roster of podcasts spanning the NFL, Premier League, NASCAR, and much more. The weekly podcast will highlight the top stories of the league, including behind-the-scenes content and interviews conducted by NBC Sports’ NHL commentators.
