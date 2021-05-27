Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs are underway and if you’re wondering what the longest overtime game in NHL playoff history is, we’ve got a list of the top 10 below.

Since Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs began on May 15, we’ve seen 12 games go into overtime including five multiple OT games.

Top 10 Longest Overtime Games in NHL Playoff History:

116:30, 6 OT – March 24, 1936: Detroit at Montreal Maroons (1936 NHL Semis) 104:46, 6 OT– April 3, 1933: Toronto vs. Boston (1933 NHL Semis) 92:01, 5 OT – May 4, 2000: Philadelphia at Pittsburgh (2000 Eastern Conference Semis) 90:27, 5 OT – August 11, 2020: Tampa Bay vs. Columbus (2020 East First Round) 80: 48, 5 OT – April 24, 2003: Anaheim at Dallas (2003 Western Conference Semis) 79:15, 4 OT – April 24, 1996: Pittsburgh at Washington (1996 Eastern Conference Quarters) 78:06, 4 OT – April 11, 2007: Vancouver vs. Dallas (2007 Western Conference Quarters) 70:18, 4 OT -March 23, 1943: Toronto at Detroit (1943 NHL Semis) 69:03, 4 OT – May 4, 2008: Dallas vs. San Jose (2008 Western Conference Semis) 68:52, 4 OT – March 28, 1930: Montreal vs. New York Rangers (1930 NHL Semis)

Here are the first round match ups. Tune in to see if any of these games make the list for longest overtime games in NHL playoff history.

BRUINS VS. ISLANDERS

Game 1: Sat. May 29: Islanders at Bruins, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)

AVALANCHE VS. GOLDEN KNIGHTS/WILD

Game 1: Sun. May 30: Golden Knights/Wild at Avalanche, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)

2021 NHL playoff schedule: First Round

HURRICANES VS. PREDATORS (CAR leads 3-2) – series livestream link

Game 1: Hurricanes 5, Predators 2

Game 2: Hurricanes 3, Predators 0

Game 3: Predators 5, Hurricanes 4 (2OT)

Game 4: Predators 4, Hurricanes 3 (2OT)

Game 5: Hurricanes 3, Predators 2 (OT)

Thursday, May 27: Hurricanes at Predators, 9:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

*Saturday, May 29: Predators at Hurricanes TBD

MAPLE LEAFS VS. CANADIENS (TOR leads 3-1) – series livestream link

Game 1: Canadiens 2, Maple Leafs 1

Game 2: Maple Leafs 5, Canadiens 1

Game 3: Maple Leafs 2, Canadiens 1

Game 4: Maple Leafs 4, Canadiens 0

Thursday, May 27: Canadiens at Maple Leafs, 7 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

*Saturday, May 29: Maple Leafs at Canadiens TBD

*Monday, May 31: Canadiens at Maple Leafs TBD

GOLDEN KNIGHTS VS. WILD (Series tied 3-3) – series livestream link

Game 1: Wild 1, Golden Knights 0 (OT)

Game 2: Golden Knights 3, Wild 1

Game 3: Golden Knights 5, Wild 2

Game 4: Golden Knights 4, Wild 0

Game 5: Wild 4, Golden Knights 2

Game 6: Wild 3, Golden Knights 0

Friday, May 28: Wild at Golden Knights, 9 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

PENGUINS VS. ISLANDERS (NYI wins series 4-2)

Game 1: Islanders 4, Penguins 3 (OT)

Game 2: Penguins 2, Islanders 1

Game 3: Penguins 5, Islanders 4

Game 4: Islanders 4, Penguins 1

Game 5: Islanders 3, Penguins 2 (2OT)

Game 6: Islanders 5, Penguins 3

CAPITALS VS. BRUINS (BOS wins series 4-1)

Game 1: Capitals 3, Bruins 2 (OT)

Game 2: Bruins 4, Capitals 3 (OT)

Game 3: Bruins 3, Capitals 2 (2OT)

Game 4: Bruins 4, Capitals 1

Game 5: Bruins 3, Capitals 1

PANTHERS VS. LIGHTNING (TB wins series 4-2)

Game 1: Lightning 5, Panthers 4

Game 2: Lightning 3, Panthers 1

Game 3: Panthers 6, Lightning 5 (OT)

Game 4: Lightning 6, Panthers 2

Game 5: Panthers 4, Lightning 1

Game 6: Lightning 4, Panthers 0

AVALANCHE VS. BLUES (COL wins series 4-0)

Game 1: Avalanche 4, Blues 1

Game 2: Avalanche 6, Blues 3

Game 3: Avalanche 5, Blues 1

Game 4: Avalanche 5, Blues 2

OILERS VS. JETS (WPG wins series 4-0)

Game 1: Jets 4, Oilers 1

Game 2: Jets 1, Oilers 0 (OT)

Game 3: Jets 5, Oilers 4 (OT)

Game 4: Jets 4, Oilers 3 (3OT)

