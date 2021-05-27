Hurricanes-Predators stream – Game 6 on NBCSN

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Thursday’s Game 6 between the Carolina Hurricanes and Nashville Predators. Hurricanes-Predators stream coverage begins at 9:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Predators are hoping home-ice advantage continues as they look to salvage their season versus the Hurricanes in Game 6.

Through the first five games of the series the home team has come out on top, with Carolina grabbing a 3-2 series lead with a 3-2 overtime win in Game 5 Tuesday at PNC Arena. As the series moves to Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, the Predators face elimination for the first time.

“We’ve been in these situations before,” said Nashville head coach John Hynes. “I think we’re programmed, we’re ready, our guys respond. I think we’ll certainly be ready to go for Game 6 and really excited about the opportunity that we have in front of us.”

WHAT: Carolina Hurricanes at Nashville Predators (CAR leads 3-2)

WHERE: Bridgestone Arena

WHEN: Thursday, May 27, 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Hurricanes-Predators stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

SERIES SCHEDULE



Game 1: Hurricanes 5, Predators 2

Game 2: Hurricanes 3, Predators 0

Game 3: Predators 5, Hurricanes 4 (2OT)

Game 4: Predators 4, Hurricanes 3 (2OT)

Game 5: Hurricanes 3, Predators 2 (OT)

Thursday, May 27: Hurricanes at Predators, 9:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

*Saturday, May 29: Predators at Hurricanes TBD

FRIDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Game 7: Wild at Golden Knights (Series tied 3-3), 9 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)