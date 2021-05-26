Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.
• Wayne Gretzky is stepping down from his role of Vice Chairman of the Oilers to be a TV analyst. [Warner Media]
• Zdeno Chara on what’s next: “As far as myself and my future, I’m probably going to take a few days to talk to my family and make decisions after.” [NoVa Caps]
• If Oliver Wahlstrom can’t go in Game 6, Travis Zajac will replace him in the Islanders’ lineup. [NY Post]
• Goaltending’s been an issue, yes. But what about the lack of power play chances for the Penguins? [Pensburgh]
• Speaking of penalties, the Lightning are taking too many and giving the Panthers life with them. [Tampa Bay Times]
• Changes are needed in Calgary, but will the Flames stars be a part of them? [TSN]
• Should the Flyers pursue Dougie Hamilton this off-season? [NBC Sports Philadelphia]
• A look at parity in the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs. [Sound of Hockey]
• Tuukka Rask was a big reason why the Bruins found plenty of success against the Capitals. [Stanley Cup of Chowder]
