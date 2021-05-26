Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Wayne Gretzky is stepping down from his role of Vice Chairman of the Oilers to be a TV analyst. [Warner Media]

• Zdeno Chara on what’s next: “As far as myself and my future, I’m probably going to take a few days to talk to my family and make decisions after.” [NoVa Caps]

• If Oliver Wahlstrom can’t go in Game 6, Travis Zajac will replace him in the Islanders’ lineup. [NY Post]

• Goaltending’s been an issue, yes. But what about the lack of power play chances for the Penguins? [Pensburgh]

• Speaking of penalties, the Lightning are taking too many and giving the Panthers life with them. [Tampa Bay Times]

• Changes are needed in Calgary, but will the Flames stars be a part of them? [TSN]

• Should the Flyers pursue Dougie Hamilton this off-season? [NBC Sports Philadelphia]

• A look at parity in the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs. [Sound of Hockey]

• Tuukka Rask was a big reason why the Bruins found plenty of success against the Capitals. [Stanley Cup of Chowder]

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy