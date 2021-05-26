Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

CNBC’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Wednesday’s Game 6 between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers. Lightning-Panthers stream coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on CNBC. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Boosted by Spencer Knight‘s performance in his playoff debut, the Panthers stayed alive in their series with the Lightning with a 4-1 win in Game 5. The teams head back to Tampa Wednesday night with the Lightning hoping to close Florida out advance to the Second Round.

Knight stopped 36 of 37 shots in the win, cementing his place as the Panthers’ starter for as long as they go. The win for Knight — at 20 years and 35 days old — made him the second-youngest NHL goaltender to win his postseason debut. Only Don Beaupre — 19 years, 202 days old — was younger when he won his first playoff game.

One area the Lightning will look to improve upon is their discipline. Tampa took six penalties in Game 5, slowing their momentum.

“We talked about it before the game, trying to stay disciplined, and we need to do a better job of that going into the next game,” said Tampa captain Steven Stamkos. “That’s not a recipe against a really good team.”

WHAT: Florida Panthers at Tampa Bay Lightning (TB leads 3-2)

WHERE: AMALIE Arena

WHEN: Wednesday, May 26, 8 p.m. ET

TV: CNBC

ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Brian Boucher

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Lightning-Panthers stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

SERIES SCHEDULE

Game 1: Lightning 5, Panthers 4

Game 2: Lightning 3, Panthers 1

Game 3: Panthers 6, Lightning 5 (OT)

Game 4: Lightning 6, Panthers 2

Game 5: Panthers 4, Lightning 1

Wednesday, May 26: Panthers at Lightning, 8 p.m. ET (CNBC)

*Friday, May 28: Lightning at Panthers TBD



THURSDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Game 5: Canadiens at Maple Leafs (TOR leads 3-1), 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)

Game 6: Hurricanes at Predators (CAR leads 3-2), 9:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)