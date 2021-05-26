Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Wednesday’s Game 6 between the Vegas Golden Knights and Minnesota Wild. Golden Knights-Wild stream coverage begins at 9 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Wild staved off elimination with a 4-2 win in Game 5 Monday night. They’ll look to do it again Wednesday and hope to force a Game 7 back in Las Vegas.

Kirill Kaprizov, Zach Parise, and Jordan Greenway helped build a 3-1 lead in the first period — it was a lead they would cling to as the Golden Knights did all they could to even the score. The middle frame saw Vegas outshoot the Wild 22-1, but in the end it wasn’t enough.

According to the NHL, 29 teams have rallied from 3-1 series deficits since 1942 to advance. The Golden Knights were the last team to blow a 3-1 series lead when the Sharks rallied in 2019.

“We knew this wasn’t going to be easy coming in,” said Golden Knights head coach Peter DeBoer. “If anybody had said at the start of the series we’re going to give you an opportunity to go into Minnesota in Game 6 and win the series, and Game 7 is going to be at home, we would’ve taken that. It’s basically down to two games, and we’ve got to find a way to win one of them.”

WHAT: Vegas Golden Knights at Minnesota Wild (VGK leads 3-2)

WHERE: Xcel Energy Center

WHEN: Wednesday, May 26, 9 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

ON THE CALL: Alex Faust, Joe Micheletti

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Golden Knights-Wild stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

SERIES SCHEDULE



Game 1: Wild 1, Golden Knights 0 (OT)

Game 2: Golden Knights 3, Wild 1

Game 3: Golden Knights 5, Wild 2

Game 4: Golden Knights 4, Wild 0

Game 5: Wild 4, Golden Knights 2

Wednesday, May 26: Golden Knights at Wild, 9 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

*Friday, May 28: Golden Knights TBD

THURSDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Game 5: Canadiens at Maple Leafs (TOR leads 3-1), 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)

Game 6: Hurricanes at Predators (CAR leads 3-2), 9:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)