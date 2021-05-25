The first week of the 2021 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs are in the books and we already get to Hunger Games cannon away three teams. Washington won just once against the Bruins, Edmonton was stunningly swept by the Jets, and the Blues couldn’t beat Colorado at all, so they go home into the abyss that is the offseason.
Their vibes aren’t good, but everyone else at least has a chance to figure out theirs before the First Round ends.
Boston Bruins
The vibe: Boston Brewin’
Energy check: When Dunkin’ makes your order right
Pretty good series for the Bruins. They did what they had to do and what was expected of them and then some with a five-game series win over the Capitals. Next, they’ll deal with either the Penguins or Islanders, which will undoubtedly be a tougher series.
Washington Capitals
The vibe: good morning, god has let me live another day or something
Energy check: Weird social media
Strange tweets aside, the Capitals had just about everything go wrong for them. The goaltending situation was weird from Game 1 on, the power play didn’t do enough, and even when the Bruins didn’t play their best, they didn’t take advantage. They have some work to do this offseason.
Pittsburgh Penguins
The vibe: Kind of sus
Energy check: Flightless bird
They easily could win two games in a row, but boy, Tristan Jarry is a little suspect right now. The thing about the Islanders is they can smother a team, and they’ve done that to the Penguins so far. Again, they’re not done but this doesn’t look good.
New York Islanders
The vibe: Good
Energy check: Fisherman jerseys
The Islanders have a series lead and have played pretty well overall, even if the Penguins have their issues. Ilya Sorokin has been good in net when he’s gotten the chance. They can close things out in Game 6.
Carolina Hurricanes
The vibe: Spicy
Energy check: good 4 u
The Hurricanes will be fine. Right? Right?!?
Nashville Predators
The vibe: Surprising
Energy check: “You can’t get rid of me” TikTok audio
The Predators have been battling for their playoff lives well before the postseason began. Maybe it’s not too surprising they’ve been able to compete in more win-or-go home scenarios. It wasn’t until late in the season anyone believed it wouldn’t be Dallas as the fourth seed, so they’ve continued to play hard.
Florida Panthers
The vibe: Good Knight
Energy check: Vibing Panther every time
The Lightning went up 3-1 in the series but Florida finally figured out their goaltending. Now down 3-2, it’s the Spencer Knight show. Winning the next two against the Lightning isn’t a given by any means, but the Panthers vibes remain good.
Tampa Bay Lightning
The vibe: Shocking
Energy check: The “they’re not gonna know” TikTok audio
Tampa Bay is still in the drivers seat, along with their like, $20M extra in the postseason sans salary cap. Florida has hung tough as expected, but going back to AMALIE Arena for Game 6 is a big opportunity for the Lightning to put the series away. Game 7 in Sunrise would not be fun (for them, for all of us it would be very fun).
Vegas Golden Knights
The vibe: KNIGHT
Energy check: Flower
This was always going to be a tough series, and Vegas has outplayed Minnesota for the majority of it. Game 6 at Xcel Energy Center is a little concerning, still.
Minnesota Wild
The vibe: wild with a lowercase w
Energy check: “What like it’s hard?”
The Wild absolutely did not play the best Game 5 of their lives and still forced the Golden Knights to go back to their barn for a Game 6. They will need to not be outshot by like 30 to win this team in case that’s the analysis you’re looking for.
Colorado Avalanche
The vibe: Couldn’t be better
Energy check: The “say, Colorado” Vine
The Avalanche are who we thought they were and so are the Blues, so they predictably swept their way into the Second Round and will have some rest.
St. Louis Blues
The vibe: Poor
Energy check: Jordan Binnington‘s “be quiet” tweet
Another year of the Blues being disappointing. It’s been a rough go for them with injuries and underperformance and they clearly weren’t going to contend with the Avalanche.
Toronto Maple Leafs
The vibe: Leafy
Energy check: North Division-esque
After a blip in Game 1, the Maple Leafs have done what’s expected against a lesser Canadiens team. It’s still just a 2-1 series lead and yes, anything can happen, but they look on their way to playing the… Jets, apparently.
Montreal Canadiens
The vibe: Last Canadian Cup winner
Energy check: meh
The Habs took Game 1 and have been somewhat unimpressive since. They’re not supposed to win this series anyways, so, meh.
Edmonton Oilers
The vibe: Horrible
Energy check: That other time the Oilers broke your heart, whichever one it doesn’t matter
Yikes. Not quite the “Blue Jackets sweeping the Lightning out of the First Round” kind of shock but in the same category at least. We all knew the North was kind of smoke and mirrors but this is the worst Oilers being Oilers example in a while.
Winnipeg Jets
The vibe: Jetting
Energy check: Almost as if they have an airport
Winnipeg??? That Winnipeg? Look out, the Maple Leafs, the Jets are going to have some rest to work with and have to feel awesome about shutting down Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl and whoever else plays for the Oilers.
—
Marisa Ingemi is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop her a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow her on Twitter @Marisa_Ingemi.