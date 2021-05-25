Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

CNBC’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Tuesday’s Game 5 between the Carolina Hurricanes and Nashville Predators. Hurricanes-Predators stream coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on CNBC. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

A second game needed overtime and it was Luke Kunin playing the role of hero as the Predators evened their series with the Hurricanes with a 4-3 win in Game 4.

The series now shifts back to Carolina where the Hurricanes are hoping to regroup and take back the series lead.

“We get in on the forecheck, start rumbling around, take pucks to the net. It’s a recipe for success,” said Hurricanes forward Jordan Martinook. “We’re wearing them down. They’re going to score goals, but we need to just stick with what we do and what makes us successful. That’s all we need to do.”

As they were during the regular season, the Predators have been boosted by the play of Juuse Saros, who stopped 58 of 61 shots in Game 4. That performance set a franchise record and came two days after he made 52 saves off 56 shots faced in Game 3.

WHAT: Nashville Predators at Carolina Hurricanes (Series tied 2-2)

WHERE: PNC Arena

WHEN: Tuesday, May 25, 8 p.m. ET

TV: CNBC

ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Pierre McGuire

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Hurricanes-Predators stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

SERIES SCHEDULE

Game 1: Hurricanes 5, Predators 2

Game 2: Hurricanes 3, Predators 0

Game 3: Predators 5, Hurricanes 4 (2OT)

Game 4: Predators 4, Hurricanes 3 (2OT)

Tuesday, May 25: Predators at Hurricanes, 8 p.m. ET (CNBC)

Thursday, May 27: Hurricanes at Predators, 9:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

*Saturday, May 29: Predators at Hurricanes TBD



