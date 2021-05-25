Canadiens-Maple Leafs stream – Game 4 on NBCSN

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Tuesday’s Game 4 between the Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs. Canadiens-Maple Leafs stream coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

William Nylander and Morgan Rielly supplied the goals and Jack Campbell made 28 saves as the Maple Leafs took a 2-1 series lead with a victory in Game 3 over the Canadiens.

Montreal will try to even the series at home Tuesday night with little time to dwell on Game 3. Adding Cole Caufield to the lineup didn’t help ignite the offense right away. The Habs have been outscored 8-4 through three games. Caufield did have some chances, but a crossbar and Campbell stood in his way from getting on the scoresheet.

The Canadiens outshot Toronto 15-2 in the third period, but Campbell was the difference. That’s something to improve on for Toronto as they attempt to take a commanding 3-1 lead.

“Of course, we don’t like defending as much as we did [in the third], but our guys defended very hard,” said Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe. “Guys competed. It was a tough, tough period. They’re coming at us real hard. I’d like to see us relax and make a few more plays so we can settle the game down, but it’s a very important game. It’s a very important period. I thought our guys battled hard, and of course our goalie was our best player.”

