CNBC’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Monday’s Game 5 between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers. Lightning-Panthers stream coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on CNBC. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Following a 6-2 romp on Saturday, the Lightning will look to eliminate their intrastate rivals in the Panthers in Game 5.

Will the physicality continue? Five misconducts were handed out on Saturday and Anthony Duclair‘s whack of Nikita Kucherov‘s knee did not go unnoticed.

“There’s nothing wrong with the message setting and tone setting. That’s part of the game. That’s why we love it,” said Lightning head coach Jon Cooper. “But let’s do it in the parameters of the game, and then there’s guys with stripes on that control that. But if it’s not controlled, stuff like this happens and you have superstars lying on the ice hurt. It just can be frustrating.”

The Panthers will start their third different goaltender in the series as Joel Quenneville turns to rookie Spencer Knight to keep their season alive. Knight made four appearances during the regular season and has not made a start since May 3.

WHAT: Tampa Bay Lightning at Florida Panthers (TB leads 3-1)

WHERE: BB&T Center

WHEN: Monday, May 24, 8 p.m. ET

TV: CNBC

ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Brian Boucher

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Lightning-Panthers stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

SERIES SCHEDULE

Game 1: Lightning 5, Panthers 4

Game 2: Lightning 3, Panthers 1

Game 3: Panthers 6, Lightning 5 (OT)

Game 4: Lightning 6, Panthers 2

Monday, May 24: Lightning at Panthers, 8 p.m. ET (CNBC)

*Wednesday, May 26: Panthers at Lightning TBD

*Friday, May 28: Lightning at Panthers TBD

