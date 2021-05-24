NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Monday’s Game 4 between the Winnipeg Jets and Edmonton Oilers. Jets-Oilers stream coverage begins at 9:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
There’s a ton of pressure on the Oilers to shake off the Game 3 devastation from Sunday. And there’s not a lot of time to do so, either, as the Oilers and Jets close off a rare back-to-back with a potential elimination Game 4 on Monday.
So, is Oilers coach Dave Tippett worried about the Game 3 gut-punch of giving up that 4-1 lead? It sounds like he’d be concerned about a lack of a response in Game 4.
“I’ll be worried if we don’t take the lessons that we should learn tonight and use them accordingly,” Tippett said after Sunday’s loss. “We did enough good things in this game tonight to win. We gave a game away and now we’ll see how we respond.”
These are questions worth mulling over what can be a marathon of a postseason. McDavid, Draisaitl, and the Oilers must dig deep on Monday, or the Jets might end the First Round feeling like they merely went through a sprint.
[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 9:45 P.M. ET – NBCSN]
WHAT: Edmonton Oilers at Winnipeg Jets (WPG leads 3-0)
WHERE: Bell MTS Place
WHEN: Monday, May 24, 9:45 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: John Walton, Jody Shelley
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Jets-Oilers stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
SERIES SCHEDULE
Game 1: Jets 4, Oilers 1
Game 2: Jets 1, Oilers 0 (OT)
Game 3: Jets 5, Oilers 4 (OT)
Monday, May 24: Oilers at Jets, 9:45 p.m. ET (NBCSN)
*Wednesday, May 26: Jets at Oilers TBD
*Friday, May 28: Oilers at Jets TBD
*Sunday, May 30: Jets at Oilers TBD
TUESDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
Game 3: Maple Leafs at Canadiens (Series tied 1-1), 7:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN) (livestream)
Game 5: Predators at Hurricanes (Series tied 2-2), 8 p.m. ET (CNBC) (livestream)