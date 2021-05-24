There’s a ton of pressure on the Oilers to shake off the Game 3 devastation from Sunday. And there’s not a lot of time to do so, either, as the Oilers and Jets close off a rare back-to-back with a potential elimination Game 4 on Monday.

So, is Oilers coach Dave Tippett worried about the Game 3 gut-punch of giving up that 4-1 lead? It sounds like he’d be concerned about a lack of a response in Game 4.

“I’ll be worried if we don’t take the lessons that we should learn tonight and use them accordingly,” Tippett said after Sunday’s loss. “We did enough good things in this game tonight to win. We gave a game away and now we’ll see how we respond.”

These are questions worth mulling over what can be a marathon of a postseason. McDavid, Draisaitl, and the Oilers must dig deep on Monday, or the Jets might end the First Round feeling like they merely went through a sprint.