NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Monday’s Game 5 between the New York Islanders and Pittsburgh Penguins. Islanders-Penguins stream coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Islanders evened their series with the Penguins on Saturday afternoon with a decisive 4-1 win at Nassau Coliseum. As the series shifts to Pittsburgh, the Penguins will look to regain the series lead Monday at PPG Paints Arena.

New York turned back to Ilya Sorokin for Game 4 and he delivered. The rookie stopped 29 of 30 shots he faced after making 39 saves in a Game 1 over time. Overall he has a .944 save percentage in his two starts. Semyon Varlamov started Games 2 and 3, allowing seven goals in the two losses. He has a .903 save percentage for the series.

Hurting the Penguins was Evgeni Malkin‘s three penalties. The Islanders would cash in on two of their power play opportunities to take control of the game. They knew they will get a different Pittsburgh team in Game 5.

“Whatever we did [Saturday], they’ve probably already forgotten about it, and they’re going to be fresh for Game 5,” said Islanders forward Mathew Barzal.

WHAT: New York Islanders at Pittsburgh Penguins (Series tied 2-2)

WHERE: PPG Paints Arena

WHEN: Monday, May 24, 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Pierre McGuire

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Islanders-Penguins stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

SERIES SCHEDULE



Game 1: Islanders 4, Penguins 3 (OT)

Game 2: Penguins 2, Islanders 1

Game 3: Penguins 5, Islanders 4

Game 4: Islanders 4, Penguins 1

Monday, May 24: Islanders at Penguins, 7 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

Wednesday, May 26: Penguins at Islanders TBD

*Friday, May 28: Islanders at Penguins TBD

TUESDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Game 3: Maple Leafs at Canadiens (Series tied 1-1), 7:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN) (livestream)

Game 5: Predators at Hurricanes (Series tied 2-2), 8 p.m. ET (CNBC) (livestream)