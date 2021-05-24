CNBC’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Monday’s Game 5 between the Vegas Golden Knights and Minnesota Wild. Golden Knights-Wild stream coverage begins at 10:30 p.m. ET on CNBC. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
The series opened with two tight games, but Games 3 and 4 were owned by the Golden Knights, who look to advance Monday against the Wild.
Mark Stone and Marc-Andre Fleury led the way in Game 4 as Vegas is a win away from setting up a juicy Second Round series against the Avalanche.
Fleury earned his 16th career playoff shutout, tying Curtis Joseph for third all-time. (Martin Brodeur’s the record holder at 24, while Patrick Roy tallied 23.)
The Wild have struggled on the power play, going 0-for-8 through three games. That will need to improve in order to have a chance of a comeback.
“I think we just have to move the puck quicker. [Minnesota’s PK] running around and doing a great job, especially on our breakouts,” said forward Kevin Fiala. “We couldn’t get in clearly and make something, so we just have to bear down on the faceoffs and help on the draws and do everything to win them back, and on the power play to move the puck quicker and shoot some pucks and get the pucks back. I don’t think we are doing the right things right now.”
WHAT: Minnesotas Wild at Vegas Golden Knights (VGK leads 3-1)
WHERE: T-Mobile Arena
WHEN: Monday, May 24, 10:30 p.m. ET
TV: CNBC
ON THE CALL: Alex Faust, Joe Micheletti
SERIES SCHEDULE
Game 1: Wild 1, Golden Knights 0 (OT)
Game 2: Golden Knights 3, Wild 1
Game 3: Golden Knights 5, Wild 2
Game 4: Golden Knights 4, Wild 0
Monday, May 24: Wild at Golden Knights 10:30 p.m. ET (CNBC)
*Wednesday, May 26: Golden Knights at Wild TBD
*Friday, May 28: Golden Knights TBD
TUESDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
Game 3: Maple Leafs at Canadiens (Series tied 1-1), 7:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN) (livestream)
Game 5: Predators at Hurricanes (Series tied 2-2), 8 p.m. ET (CNBC) (livestream)