CNBC’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Monday’s Game 5 between the Vegas Golden Knights and Minnesota Wild. Golden Knights-Wild stream coverage begins at 10:30 p.m. ET on CNBC. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The series opened with two tight games, but Games 3 and 4 were owned by the Golden Knights, who look to advance Monday against the Wild.

Mark Stone and Marc-Andre Fleury led the way in Game 4 as Vegas is a win away from setting up a juicy Second Round series against the Avalanche.

Fleury earned his 16th career playoff shutout, tying Curtis Joseph for third all-time. (Martin Brodeur’s the record holder at 24, while Patrick Roy tallied 23.)

The Wild have struggled on the power play, going 0-for-8 through three games. That will need to improve in order to have a chance of a comeback.

WHAT: Minnesotas Wild at Vegas Golden Knights (VGK leads 3-1)

WHERE: T-Mobile Arena

WHEN: Monday, May 24, 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: CNBC

ON THE CALL: Alex Faust, Joe Micheletti

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Golden Knights-Wild stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

SERIES SCHEDULE



Game 1: Wild 1, Golden Knights 0 (OT)

Game 2: Golden Knights 3, Wild 1

Game 3: Golden Knights 5, Wild 2

Game 4: Golden Knights 4, Wild 0

Monday, May 24: Wild at Golden Knights 10:30 p.m. ET (CNBC)

*Wednesday, May 26: Golden Knights at Wild TBD

*Friday, May 28: Golden Knights TBD

TUESDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Game 3: Maple Leafs at Canadiens (Series tied 1-1), 7:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN) (livestream)

Game 5: Predators at Hurricanes (Series tied 2-2), 8 p.m. ET (CNBC) (livestream)