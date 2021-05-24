Oilers’ Josh Archibald suspended for Game 4 against Jets for clipping

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The big turning point in the Winnipeg Jets’ stunning come-from-behind win in Game 3 against the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday night was a tripping penalty assessed to Josh Archibald mid-way through the third period.

That tripping penalty not only gave Winnipeg the power play it needed to start its comeback, it is also going to keep Archibald out of Game 4 on Monday night (9:45 p.m. ET, NBCSN) due to a suspension. The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced on Monday afternoon that Archibald has been suspended one game for clipping Winnipeg’s Logan Stanley.

You can see the play, as well as the NHL’s explanation, in the video above.

At the time the Oilers were holding a commanding 4-1 lead, seemed to be in complete control of the game, and were just a little more than eight minutes away from getting on the board in the series.

Then that happened.

Winnipeg scored on the ensuing power play and then scored two more goals over the next three minutes to tie the game, sending it to overtime. It was there that Nikolaj Ehlers scored the winner in his return to the lineup to give the Jets their second straight overtime win in the series and a 3-0 lead.

The Jets look to complete the sweep on Monday night in Winnipeg.

OILERS VS. JETS (WPG leads 3-0) – series livestream link

Game 1: Jets 4, Oilers 1

Game 2: Jets 1, Oilers 0 (OT)

Game 3: Jets 5, Oilers 4 (OT)

Monday, May 24: Oilers at Jets, 9:45 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

*Wednesday, May 26: Jets at Oilers TBD

*Friday, May 28: Oilers at Jets TBD

*Sunday, May 30: Jets at Oilers TBD

