NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Sunday’s Game 3 between the Winnipeg Jets and Edmonton Oilers. Jets-Oilers stream coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
Paul Stastny scored the only goal of the Game 2, netting the winner in overtime to give the Jets a 1-0 win and 2-0 series lead over the Oilers.
It’s been a frustrating two games for Edmonton so far, with both Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl combining for zero points.
Despite facing a pivotal game Sunday night, McDavid isn’t worrying.
“I wouldn’t call it concern, but obviously our desperation has to get up,” McDavid said. “We’ve got to be hungry around the net. There are some loose pucks around there that are laying around there that are waiting to be put in the net.”
If the Oilers are to get back in this series, their stars need to figure out Connor Hellebuyck, who has stopped 70 of 71 shots faced in the series.
[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 7:30 P.M. ET – NBCSN]
WHAT: Edmonton Oilers at Winnipeg Jets
WHERE: Bell MTS Place
WHEN: Sunday, May 23, 7:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Harnarayan Singh, Louie DeBrusk, Gene Principe
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Jets-Oilers stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
SERIES SCHEDULE
Game 1: Jets 4, Oilers 1
Game 2: Jets 1, Oilers 0 (OT)
Sunday, May 23: Oilers at Jets, 7:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN)
Monday, May 24: Oilers at Jets, 9:45 p.m. ET (NBCSN)
*Wednesday, May 26: Jets at Oilers TBD
*Friday, May 28: Oilers at Jets TBD
*Sunday, May 30: Jets at Oilers TBD
