NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Sunday’s Game 3 between the Winnipeg Jets and Edmonton Oilers. Jets-Oilers stream coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Paul Stastny scored the only goal of the Game 2, netting the winner in overtime to give the Jets a 1-0 win and 2-0 series lead over the Oilers. It’s been a frustrating two games for Edmonton so far, with both Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl combining for zero points.

WHAT: Edmonton Oilers at Winnipeg Jets

WHERE: Bell MTS Place

WHEN: Sunday, May 23, 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

ON THE CALL: Harnarayan Singh, Louie DeBrusk, Gene Principe

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Jets-Oilers stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

SERIES SCHEDULE



Game 1: Jets 4, Oilers 1

Game 2: Jets 1, Oilers 0 (OT)

Sunday, May 23: Oilers at Jets, 7:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

Monday, May 24: Oilers at Jets, 9:45 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

*Wednesday, May 26: Jets at Oilers TBD

*Friday, May 28: Oilers at Jets TBD

*Sunday, May 30: Jets at Oilers TBD



MONDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Game 5: Islanders at Penguins (Series tied 2-2), 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)

Game 3: Maple Leafs at Canadiens (Series tied 1-1), 7 p.m. ET – NHL Network (livestream)

Game 5: Lightning at Panthers (TB leads 3-1), 8 p.m. ET – CNBC (livestream)

Game 4: Oilers at Jets (WPG leads 2-0), 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)

Game 5: Wild at Golden Knights (VGK leads 3-1), 10:30 p.m. ET – CNBC (livestream)