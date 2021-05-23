Hurricanes-Predators stream – Game 4 on NBCSN

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Sunday’s Game 4 between the Carolina Hurricanes and Nashville Predators. Hurricanes-Predators stream coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Matt Duchene‘s goal 14:54 into the second overtime gave the Predators hope in their series with the Hurricanes in Game 3. Nashville’s 5-4 win puts them in a spot on Sunday to even their series with Carolina with another victory.

WHAT: Carolina Hurricanes at Nashville Predators (CAR leads 2-1)

WHERE: Bridgestone Arena

WHEN: Sunday, May 23, 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

ON THE CALL: Ken Daniels, AJ Mleczko

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Hurricanes-Predators stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

SERIES SCHEDULE

Game 1: Hurricanes 5, Predators 2

Game 2: Hurricanes 3, Predators 0

Game 3: Predators 5, Hurricanes 4 (2OT)

Sunday, May 23: Hurricanes at Predators, 2:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

Tuesday, May 25: Predators at Hurricanes TBD

*Thursday, May 27: Hurricanes at Predators TBD

*Saturday, May 29: Predators at Hurricanes TBD

MONDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Game 5: Islanders at Penguins (Series tied 2-2), 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)

Game 3: Maple Leafs at Canadiens (Series tied 1-1), 7 p.m. ET – NHL Network (livestream)

Game 5: Lightning at Panthers (TB leads 3-1), 8 p.m. ET – CNBC (livestream)

Game 4: Oilers at Jets (WPG leads 2-0), 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)

Game 5: Wild at Golden Knights (VGK leads 3-1), 10:30 p.m. ET – CNBC (livestream)