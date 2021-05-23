Hurricanes-Predators stream – Game 4 on NBCSN

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Sunday’s Game 4 between the Carolina Hurricanes and Nashville Predators. Hurricanes-Predators stream coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
Matt Duchene‘s goal 14:54 into the second overtime gave the Predators hope in their series with the Hurricanes in Game 3. Nashville’s 5-4 win puts them in a spot on Sunday to even their series with Carolina with another victory.
“It feels really good,” said Predators head coach John Hynes. “It’s nice we found a way to win and get ourselves back in the series. For the players, the fans and the organization, it’s a good night.”
Juuse Saros‘ 52 saves tied a Predators playoff franchise record that was set by Dan Ellis in 2008.
According to the NHL, teams leading 2-1 in series are 362-154 all-time in best-of-seven rounds. The Predators have not won in their last 10 games when trailing 2-1 in a series.
One storyline to watch in Game 4 is the refereeing. Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour was not pleased with the disparity in calls between the teams. Nashville has seven power play chances to Carolina’s three.
“We’re also fighting refs, that’s plain and simple,” he said.
[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 2:30 P.M. ET – NBCSN]
WHAT: Carolina Hurricanes at Nashville Predators (CAR leads 2-1)
WHERE: Bridgestone Arena
WHEN: Sunday, May 23, 2:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Ken Daniels, AJ Mleczko
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Hurricanes-Predators stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
SERIES SCHEDULE
Game 1: Hurricanes 5, Predators 2
Game 2: Hurricanes 3, Predators 0
Game 3: Predators 5, Hurricanes 4 (2OT)
Sunday, May 23: Hurricanes at Predators, 2:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN)
Tuesday, May 25: Predators at Hurricanes TBD
*Thursday, May 27: Hurricanes at Predators TBD
*Saturday, May 29: Predators at Hurricanes TBD
