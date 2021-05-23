Bruins-Capitals stream – Game 5 on USA Network

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

USA Network’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Sunday’s Game 5 matchup between the Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals. Bruins-Capitals stream coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on USA Network. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Bruins will look to clinch their First Round series against the Capitals Sunday night in Game 5. After beginning the series with three straight one-goal, overtime games, Boston powered their way to a 4-1 victory in Game 4.

“We wanted it and it showed,” said Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy. “It showed out there. We’ve talked about getting better all the time as we go along, and that includes this series, that includes period to period. I think we’ve progressively built our game here at home.”

Defenseman Kevan Miller be out for Game 5 after taking a hit from Dmitry Orlov in the second period Friday night.

WHAT: Boston Bruins at Washington Capitals

WHERE: Capital One Arena

WHEN: Sunday, May 23, 7 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

ON THE CALL: Brendan Burke, Brian Boucher

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Bruins-Capitals stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

SERIES SCHEDULE



Game 1: Capitals 3, Bruins 2 (OT)

Game 2: Bruins 4, Capitals 3 (OT)

Game 3: Bruins 3, Capitals 2 (2OT)

Game 4: Bruins 4, Capitals 1

Sunday, May 23: Bruins at Capitals, 7 p.m. ET (USA Network)

*Tuesday, May 25: Capitals at Bruins TBD

*Thursday, May 27: Bruins at Capitals TBD

MONDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Game 5: Islanders at Penguins (Series tied 2-2), 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)

Game 3: Maple Leafs at Canadiens (Series tied 1-1), 7 p.m. ET – NHL Network (livestream)

Game 5: Lightning at Panthers (TB leads 3-1), 8 p.m. ET – CNBC (livestream)

Game 4: Oilers at Jets (WPG leads 2-0), 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)

Game 5: Wild at Golden Knights (VGK leads 3-1), 10:30 p.m. ET – CNBC (livestream)