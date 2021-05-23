Avalanche-Blues stream

The Avalanche get their first shot at eliminating the Blues on Sunday up 3-0 in their First Round series. Colorado took Game 3 in commanding fashion with a 5-1 win. They’ve outscored St. Louis 15-5 through three games.

“Whenever you have a chance to eliminate a team, it’s always the hardest game to win,” said Avs head coach Jared Bednar. “Our guys understand it. You try to get out of the series when you have opportunities to do that.”

Nazem Kadri will serve the second game of his eight-game suspension for a high hit on Blues defenseman Justin Faulk in Game 2.

The Blues felt like they played better in Game 3 than the final score showed. They outshot Colorado and held Nathan MacKinnon, who has seven points in the series, pointless.

“I don’t think the score represents the way the game went,” said Blues forward Tyler Bozak. “I thought we created more than we have in the first two games. I thought we sustained a lot more time in the offensive zone and I thought we limited them a little bit, too.”