CNBC’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Saturday’s Game 4 between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers. Lightning-Panthers stream coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. ET on CNBC. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Another wild game in this series ended with a 6-5 scoreline and Ryan Lomberg the hero for the Panthers. The overtime winner kept Florida from facing elimination on Saturday and cut Tampa Bay’s series lead to 2-1.

“You’re not going to win 16 games and not lose any,” said Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman. “It’s a process. We’re obviously not happy with the way we played the third period, but you’re going to get ups and downs during a playoff series and it’s how you respond as a group.”

Through three games, the Panthers have found holes in Andrei Vasilevskiy. The Lightning goaltender has allowed 11 goals through three games. Last postseason he did not allow more than 12 in any of Tampa’s series through their run to the Stanley Cup.

In news involving the other crease, Sergei Bobrovsky, who replaced Chris Driedger in Game 3, will get the Game 4 start.

WHAT: Florida Panthers at Tampa Bay Lightning (TB leads 2-1)

WHERE: AMALIE Arena

WHEN: Saturday, May 22, 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: CNBC

ON THE CALL: Alex Faust, Joe Micheletti

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Lightning-Panthers stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

SERIES SCHEDULE

Game 1: Lightning 5, Panthers 4

Game 2: Lightning 3, Panthers 1

Game 3: Panthers 6, Lightning 5 (OT)

Saturday, May 22: Panthers at Lightning, 12:30 p.m. ET (CNBC)

Monday, May 24: Lightning at Panthers, 8 p.m. ET (CNBC)

*Wednesday, May 26: Panthers at Lightning TBD

*Friday, May 28: Lightning at Panthers TBD

SUNDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Game 4: Hurricanes at Predators (CAR leads 2-1), 2:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)

Game 4: Avalanche at Blues (COL leads 3-0), 5 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)

Game 5: Bruins at Capitals (BOS leads 3-1), 7 p.m. ET – USA Network (livestream)

Game 3: Oilers at Jets (WPG leads 2-0), 7:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)