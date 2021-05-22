Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBC’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Saturday’s Game 4 between the New York Islanders and Pittsburgh Penguins. Islanders-Penguins stream coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET on NBC. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

A wild Game 3 ended 5-4 in the Penguins’ favor, but not before a third period that saw five goals and 32 penalty minutes between the teams.

“Obviously it’s a period filled with emotions,” said Penguins forward Brandon Tanev. “Wasn’t our best period, but at the end of the day we found a way to win, and that’s what matters. The guys came together as a group.”

Pittsburgh heads into Game 4 looking to head home a win away from advancing. The Islanders, who are moving into UBS Arena in October, are hoping Saturday afternoon is not the final game at Nassau Coliseum. Another crowd of 7000-plus fans on Long Island will be eager to see their team even the series before things shift back to Pittsburgh for Game 5.

Islanders head coach Barry Trotz would not say who will start in goal in Game 4. Semyon Varlamov and Ilya Sorokin have both seen action in the series.

WHAT: Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Islanders (PIT leads 2-1)

WHERE: Nassau Coliseum

WHEN: Saturday, May 22, 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Eddie Olczyk, Brian Boucher

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Islanders-Penguins stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

SERIES SCHEDULE

Game 1: Islanders 4, Penguins 3 (OT)

Game 2: Penguins 2, Islanders 1

Game 3: Penguins 5, Islanders 4

Saturday, May 22: Penguins at Islanders, 3 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, May 24: Islanders at Penguins, 7 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

*Wednesday, May 26: Penguins at Islanders TBD

*Friday, May 28: Islanders at Penguins TBD

SUNDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Game 4: Hurricanes at Predators (CAR leads 2-1), 2:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)

Game 4: Avalanche at Blues (COL leads 3-0), 5 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)

Game 5: Bruins at Capitals (BOS leads 3-1), 7 p.m. ET – USA Network (livestream)

Game 3: Oilers at Jets (WPG leads 2-0), 7:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)