NBC’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Saturday’s Game 4 between the Vegas Golden Knights and Minnesota Wild. Golden Knights-Wild stream coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Golden Knights rallied from a 2-0 deficit to top the Wild 5-2 and take a 2-1 series lead. Mark Stone scored twice, while Marc-Andre Fleury only needed 14 saves.

Wild forward Marcus Johansson is out indefinitely after breaking his arm in Game 3. No timetable has been given for his return. That injury opens the door for a return to line up for Zach Parise, who has yet to play in the series. Head coach Dean Evason would not reveal who he use to replace Johansson.

“We’re going to chat about different options and hopefully make the right decisions going forward for [Saturday] night,” Evason said.

If Vegas can take a 3-1 series lead Saturday night, they’ll have something extra to look forward to. The team announced that T-Mobile Arena will have increased capacity starting Monday. Through two games so far there have been 8,683 fans in the building. No official number has been given on how many fans will be allowed in for Game 5.

WHAT: Vegas Golden Knights at Minnesota Wild (VGK leads 2-1)

WHERE: Xcel Energy Center

WHEN: Saturday, May 22, 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

ON THE CALL: Brendan Burke, Keith Jones, Pierre McGuire

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Golden Knights-Wild stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

SERIES SCHEDULE



Game 1: Wild 1, Golden Knights 0 (OT)

Game 2: Golden Knights 3, Wild 1

Game 3: Golden Knights 5, Wild 2

Saturday, May 22: Golden Knights at Wild, 8 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, May 24: Wild at Golden Knights 10:30 p.m. ET (CNBC)

*Wednesday, May 26: Golden Knights at Wild TBD

*Friday, May 28: Golden Knights TBD

