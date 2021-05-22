Canadiens-Maple Leafs stream – Game 2 on CNBC

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

CNBC’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Saturday’s Game 2 between the Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs. Canadiens-Maple Leafs stream coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on CNBC. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Paul Byron‘s third period goal helped Montreal edge Toronto 2-1 in the series opener Thursday night. The game was marred by the John Tavares injury suffered in the first period when the Maple Leafs captain took an accidental Corey Perry knee to the head. Tavares needed to leave the game on a stretcher and is out indefinitely with a concussion.

“He was thoroughly examined and assessed by the neurosurgical team at St. Michael’s Hospital and the club’s medical director,” the Maple Leafs wrote in a statement. “He was kept overnight for observation and is now resting at home under the care and supervision of team physicians. Tavares will be out indefinitely.”

After going 20% during the regular season on the power play, the Maple Leafs went 0-for-4 with the man advantage in Game 1. Carey Price helped with 35 saves in his first NHL start since April 19.

“That was Carey Price for you, he was an absolute wall tonight,” said Habs forward Josh Anderson. “He loves playing in these big games and in these positions. When it gets to the playoffs, you have to bring it to another level and I think Carey and everyone did that tonight.”

WHAT: Montreal Canadiens at Toronto Maple Leafs (MTL leads 1-0)

WHERE: Scotiabank Arena

WHEN: Saturday, May 22, 7 p.m. ET

TV: CNBC

ON THE CALL: John Walton, Dominic Moore

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Canadiens-Maple Leafs stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

SERIES SCHEDULE

Game 1: Canadiens 2, Maple Leafs 1

Saturday, May 22: Canadiens at Maple Leafs, 7 p.m. ET (CNBC)

Monday, May 24: Maple Leafs at Canadiens, 7 p.m. ET (NHL Network)

Tuesday, May 25: Maple Leafs at Canadiens TBD

*Thursday, May 27: Canadiens at Maple Leafs TBD

*Saturday, May 29: Maple Leafs at Canadiens TBD

*Monday, May 31: Canadiens at Maple Leafs TBD

SUNDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Game 4: Hurricanes at Predators (CAR leads 2-1), 2:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)

Game 4: Avalanche at Blues (COL leads 3-0), 5 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)

Game 5: Bruins at Capitals (BOS leads 3-1), 7 p.m. ET – USA Network (livestream)

Game 3: Oilers at Jets (WPG leads 2-0), 7:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)