• Johnny Gaudreau would like to remain in Calgary: “If [Brad Treliving] and the owners are happy with the way I’ve played here the past six, seven years, it’s something we can figure out this upcoming summer. I would love to do that. I love the city of Calgary and I love playing here.” [Flames Nation]
• The Taylor Hall, David Krejci and Craig Smith line has been powering the Bruins. [NBC Sports Boston]
• Evgeny Kuznetsov confirmed on Thursday that his latest absence was due to him testing positive for COVID-19 a second time this season. [NBC Sports Washington]
• The NWHL and PWHPA are coming together to discuss the future of the women’s game. [Sportsnet]
• Which goaltender should the Blue Jackets move: Elvis Merzlikins or Joonas Korpisalo? [1st Ohio Battery]
• Cale Makar, Kirill Kaprizov, and Andrei Svechnikov could see their next contract values rise with strong postseasons. [The Hockey News]
• Despite not having Pierre-Luc Dubois and Nikolaj Ehlers, some of the Jets depth players stepped up in their Game 1 win. [Edmonton Journal]
• The Canucks believe the difficult season they just faced will make them stronger in 2021-22. [TSN]
• Hockey card collector seeking cards featuring Indigenous players for youth project. [Global News]
• Ryan McDonagh is showing why he’s a valuable piece of the Lightning blue line. [Tampa Bay Times]
