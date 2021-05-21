Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• Johnny Gaudreau would like to remain in Calgary: “If [Brad Treliving] and the owners are happy with the way I’ve played here the past six, seven years, it’s something we can figure out this upcoming summer. I would love to do that. I love the city of Calgary and I love playing here.” [Flames Nation]

• The Taylor Hall, David Krejci and Craig Smith line has been powering the Bruins. [NBC Sports Boston]

• Evgeny Kuznetsov confirmed on Thursday that his latest absence was due to him testing positive for COVID-19 a second time this season. [NBC Sports Washington]

• The NWHL and PWHPA are coming together to discuss the future of the women’s game. [Sportsnet]

• Which goaltender should the Blue Jackets move: Elvis Merzlikins or Joonas Korpisalo? [1st Ohio Battery]

• Cale Makar, Kirill Kaprizov, and Andrei Svechnikov could see their next contract values rise with strong postseasons. [The Hockey News]

• Despite not having Pierre-Luc Dubois and Nikolaj Ehlers, some of the Jets depth players stepped up in their Game 1 win. [Edmonton Journal]

• The Canucks believe the difficult season they just faced will make them stronger in 2021-22. [TSN]

• Hockey card collector seeking cards featuring Indigenous players for youth project. [Global News]

• Ryan McDonagh is showing why he’s a valuable piece of the Lightning blue line. [Tampa Bay Times]

