NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Friday’s Game 2 between the Winnipeg Jets and Edmonton Oilers. Jets-Oilers stream coverage begins at 9 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
The Jets took Game 1 over the Oilers 4-1 despite the absences of Pierre-Luc Dubois and Nikolaj Ehlers.
Favorites in the series, the Edmonton outshot Winnipeg 33-22 and just could not solve Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck.
“I actually didn’t mind our game,” said Oilers forward Connor McDavid. “I thought we did a lot of good things. I thought we had the puck a lot of the night and played in their zone. We put a lot of pucks through; we just didn’t find a way to get one. That’s the way it goes. They get a tip. We don’t. That’s playoff hockey.”
Dubois will be good to go for Game 2. Ehlers shed his non-contact jersey on Friday but will not play. He might re-enter the lineup for Sunday’s Game 3, according to head coach Paul Maurice.
[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 9 P.M. ET – NBCSN]
WHAT: Winnipeg Jets at Edmonton Oilers
WHERE: Rogers Place
WHEN: Friday, May 21, 9 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Alex Faust, Dominic Moore
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Jets-Oilers stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
SERIES SCHEDULE
Game 1: Jets 4, Oilers 1
Friday, May 21: Jets at Oilers, 9 p.m. ET (NBCSN)
Sunday, May 23: Oilers at Jets, 7:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN)
Monday, May 24: Oilers at Jets, 9:45 p.m. ET (NBCSN)
*Wednesday, May 26: Jets at Oilers TBD
*Friday, May 28: Oilers at Jets TBD
*Sunday, May 30: Jets at Oilers TBD
