Jets-Oilers stream

The Jets took Game 1 over the Oilers 4-1 despite the absences of Pierre-Luc Dubois and Nikolaj Ehlers.

Favorites in the series, the Edmonton outshot Winnipeg 33-22 and just could not solve Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck.

“I actually didn’t mind our game,” said Oilers forward Connor McDavid. “I thought we did a lot of good things. I thought we had the puck a lot of the night and played in their zone. We put a lot of pucks through; we just didn’t find a way to get one. That’s the way it goes. They get a tip. We don’t. That’s playoff hockey.”

Dubois will be good to go for Game 2. Ehlers shed his non-contact jersey on Friday but will not play. He might re-enter the lineup for Sunday’s Game 3, according to head coach Paul Maurice.