Hurricanes-Predators stream – Game 3 on USA Network

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

USA Networks’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Friday’s Game 3 between the Carolina Hurricanes and Nashville Predators. Hurricanes-Predators stream coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on USA Network. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Alex Nedeljkovic stopped all 32 shots he faced as the Hurricanes took a 2-0 series lead with a 3-0 win over the Predators Wednesday night.

Boosting the Hurricanes fortunes in Game 2 was the play of their penalty kill, which denied Nashville on all seven of its man advantage opportunities.

“It seemed like more than seven,” said Nedeljkovic said. “They’re not always going to be pretty. “[T]here was a lot of sacrifices around the board there. Guys were blocking shots, guys were diving to make plays, get pucks out. It wasn’t our best, but it was a really good effort, a really gutsy effort.”

The Predators’ power play has been an issue through two games going 0-for-10. Head coach John Hynes said Friday that changes will be coming tactically and personnel-wise to that unit.

WHAT: Carolina Hurricanes at Nashville Predators (CAR leads 2-0)

WHERE: Bridgestone Arena

WHEN: Friday, May 21, 7 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

ON THE CALL: Brendan Burke, AJ Mleczko

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Hurricanes-Predators stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

SERIES SCHEDULE

Game 1: Hurricanes 5, Predators 2

Game 2: Hurricanes 3, Predators 0

Friday, May 21: Hurricanes at Predators, 7 p.m. ET (USA Network)

Sunday, May 23: Hurricanes at Predators, 2:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

*Tuesday, May 25: Predators at Hurricanes TBD

*Thursday, May 27: Hurricanes at Predators TBD

*Saturday, May 29: Predators at Hurricanes TBD



SATURDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Game 4: Panthers at Lightning (TB leads 2-1), 12:30 p.m. ET – CNBC (livestream)

Game 4: Penguins at Islanders (PIT 2-1), 3 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)

Game 2: Canadiens at Maple Leafs (MTL leads 1-0), 7 p.m. ET – CNBC (livestream)

Game 4: Golden Knights at Wild (VGK leads 2-1), 8 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)