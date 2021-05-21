Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Friday’s Game 4 matchup between the Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals. Bruins-Capitals stream coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Craig Smith‘s goal in the second overtime of Game 3 gave the Bruins a 3-2 victory and a 2-1 series lead over the Capitals. It was the third straight game in the series that needed overtime to decide a winner and the 12th consecutive one-goal game between the teams in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Lars Eller and T.J. Oshie did not participate in Friday’s skate. Oshie did not skate before Game 3 and ended up playing. Eller sat out Wednesday night.

Per Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette, birthday boy Craig Anderson, 40, is available to backup likely starter Ilya Samsonov, who stopped 40 of 43 shots in Game 3.

The Bruins put out the same lineup for Friday’s morning skate that was on the ice Wednesday.

According to the NHL, teams that have won Game 3 in a series tied 1-1 have advanced 68% of the time. Only 29 teams in league history have won a series after going down 3-1 or 3-0.

WHAT: Washington Capitals at Boston Bruins (BOS leads 2-1)

WHERE: TD Garden

WHEN: Friday, May 21, 6 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Eddie Olczyk, Brian Boucher

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Bruins-Capitals stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

SERIES SCHEDULE

Game 1: Capitals 3, Bruins 2 (OT)

Game 2: Bruins 4, Capitals 3 (OT)

Game 3: Bruins 3, Capitals 2 (2 OT)

Friday, May 21: Capitals at Bruins, 6:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

Sunday, May 23: Bruins at Capitals, 7 p.m. ET (USA Network)

*Tuesday, May 25: Capitals at Bruins TBD

*Thursday, May 27: Bruins at Capitals TBD



SATURDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Game 4: Panthers at Lightning (TB leads 2-1), 12:30 p.m. ET – CNBC (livestream)

Game 4: Penguins at Islanders (PIT 2-1), 3 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)

Game 2: Canadiens at Maple Leafs (MTL leads 1-0), 7 p.m. ET – CNBC (livestream)

Game 4: Golden Knights at Wild (VGK leads 2-1), 8 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)