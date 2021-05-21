Avalanche-Blues stream – Game 3 on USA Network

The Avalanche are halfway to sweeping the Blues in their First Round matchup following their 6-3 win in Game 2. St. Louis has failed to contain Nathan MacKinnon, who recorded a hat trick Wednesday and now has five goals and seven points in two games.

Colorado will be without Nazem Kadri, who was assessed a match penalty and automatic suspension after his hit on Justin Faulk. Kadri will have an “in-person” video hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Friday. The league has the option of handing down a suspension of at least five games.

Kadri has already been suspended by the NHL five times since 2013. Two of those bans came in the postseason while he was a member of the Maple Leafs. He sat for a combined eight playoff games between 2018 and 2019 for separate infractions.

Both Faulk and fellow blue liners Robert Bortuzzo will miss Game 3.

Screened shots have been an issue for the Blues so far. The Avalanche have managed to get bodies in front of Jordan Binnington, resulting in far too many goals for Craig Berube’s liking.

“I get there’s traffic,” the Blues head coach said. “There’s going to be traffic. We gotta fight through it and we gotta block shots, or box people out of there. But it’s hard. You’re not gonna box people out if they have position on it, so we need to step in front of it and block the shot.”