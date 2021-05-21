Avalanche-Blues stream – Game 3 on USA Network

USA Network’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Friday’s Game 3 between the Colorado Avalanche and St. Louis Blues. Avalanche-Blues stream coverage begins at 9:30 p.m. ET on USA Network. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
The Avalanche are halfway to sweeping the Blues in their First Round matchup following their 6-3 win in Game 2. St. Louis has failed to contain Nathan MacKinnon, who recorded a hat trick Wednesday and now has five goals and seven points in two games.
Colorado will be without Nazem Kadri, who was assessed a match penalty and automatic suspension after his hit on Justin Faulk. Kadri will have an “in-person” video hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Friday. The league has the option of handing down a suspension of at least five games.
Kadri has already been suspended by the NHL five times since 2013. Two of those bans came in the postseason while he was a member of the Maple Leafs. He sat for a combined eight playoff games between 2018 and 2019 for separate infractions.
Both Faulk and fellow blue liners Robert Bortuzzo will miss Game 3.
Screened shots have been an issue for the Blues so far. The Avalanche have managed to get bodies in front of Jordan Binnington, resulting in far too many goals for Craig Berube’s liking.
“I get there’s traffic,” the Blues head coach said. “There’s going to be traffic. We gotta fight through it and we gotta block shots, or box people out of there. But it’s hard. You’re not gonna box people out if they have position on it, so we need to step in front of it and block the shot.”
[AVALANCHE-BLUES STREAM COVERAGE BEGINS AT 9:30 P.M. ET – USA Network]
WHAT: Colorado Avalanche at St. Louis Blues
WHERE: Enterprise Center
WHEN: Friday, May 21, 9:30 p.m. ET
TV: USA Network
ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Pierre McGuire
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Avalanche-Blues stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
SERIES SCHEDULE
Game 1: Avalanche 4, Blues 1
Game 2: Avalanche 6, Blues 3
Friday, May 21: Avalanche at Blues, 9:30 p.m. ET (USA Network)
Sunday, May 23: Avalanche at Blues, 5 p.m. ET (NBCSN)
*Tuesday, May 25: Blues at Avalanche TBD
*Thursday, May 27: Avalanche at Blues TBD
*Saturday, May 29: Blues at Avalanche TBD
