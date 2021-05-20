Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs are in full gear and with all the excitement we thought we’d share the 10 shortest overtime games in NHL Playoff history.

Since hockey’s return on August 1, we’ve watched history unfold as the Lightning and Blue Jackets broke records playing the 4th longest game in NHL history. During the qualifiers, we even saw the Vancouver Canucks score 11 seconds into OT against the Minnesota Wild making it to number two on our list of shortest overtime games in NHL playoff history.

10 Shortest Overtime Games in NHL Playoff History

0:09 – May 18, 1986, Montreal Canadiens vs Calgary Flames (Stanley Cup Final) 0:11 – August 7, 2020, Vancouver Canucks vs. Minnesota Wild (Stanley Cup Qualifiers) 0:11 – June 4, 2011, Boston Bruins vs. Vancouver Canucks (Stanley Cup Final) 0:11 – April 11, 1975 New York Islanders vs. New York Rangers (Preliminary Round) 0:12 – April 16, 2009 Calgary Flames vs Chicago Blackhawks (Conference Quarterfinals) 0:12 – April 9, 1972 Chicago Blackhawks vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (Quarterfinals) 0:15 – April 19, 2015 Washington Capitals vs. New York Islanders (First Round) 0:18 – May 5, 2006 Buffalo Sabres vs. Ottawa Senators (Conference Semifinals) 0:19 – April 2, 1969 LA Kings vs Oakland Seals (Quarterfinals) 0:21 – April 5, 1984 Winnipeg Jets vs Edmonton Oilers (Division Semifinals)

Here are the first round match ups. Tune in to see if any of these games make the list for shortest overtime games in NHL playoff history.

First Round Match Ups:

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Arena)

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 8 Montreal Canadiens (PHI leads 3-2)

Friday, Aug. 21: Philadelphia at Montreal, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN

*Sunday, Aug. 23: Montreal at Philadelphia – TBD

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 7 Columbus Blue Jackets (TB wins 4-1)

No. 3 Washington Capitals vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (NYI lead 3-1)

Thursday, Aug. 20: NY Islanders at Washington, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN

*Saturday, Aug. 22: Washington at NY Islanders – TBD

*Sunday, Aug. 23: NY Islanders at Washington – TBD

No. 4 Boston Bruins vs. No. 5 Carolina Hurricanes (BOS wins 4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE (Rogers Place)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 8 Chicago Blackhawks (VGK wins 4-1)

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 7 Arizona Coyotes (COL wins 4-1)

No. 3 Dallas Stars vs. No. 6 Calgary Flames (DAL leads 3-2)

Thursday, Aug. 20: Dallas at Calgary, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN

*Saturday, Aug. 22: Dallas at Calgary – TBD

No. 4 St. Louis Blues vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (Series tied 2-2)

Wednesday, Aug. 19: Vancouver at St. Louis, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN

Friday, Aug. 21: St. Louis at Vancouver, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN

*Sunday, Aug. 23: Vancouver at St. Louis – TBD

