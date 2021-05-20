Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.

• John Davidson is heading back to Columbus to take over as president of hockey operations. GM Jarmo Kekalainen gets an extension through 2024-25. [Blue Jackets]

• The Sabres, Ducks and Kraken own the top three odds in next month’s NHL Draft Lottery. [PHT]

• The regular season is finally over, which means Connor McDavid is your Art Ross Trophy winner and Auston Matthews takes home the Rocket Richard Trophy. [PHT]

• Rick Tocchet will get an interview as Chris Drury continues his search for the next Rangers head coach. [NY Post]

• Josh Anderson on Maple Leafs-Canadiens: “It’s going to be a war out there.” [Sportsnet]

• Why scratching Alexander Romanov, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, and Cole Caufield for Game 1 isn’t as crazy of an idea by Dominque Ducharme as it may seem. [Habs Eyes on the Prize]

• Longtime Buffalo Sabre Derek Roy has announced his retirement after 18 professional seasons. Roy spent this past season with Red Bull Munich of the Deutsche Eishockey Liga. [Buffalo Hockey Beat]

• Another former NHLer, Jussi Jokinen, has also announced his retirement. He had played the last three seasons with the Finnish Elite League’s Karpat. [TSN]

• The Wild say they will be a “different breast” heading home for Game 3 against Vegas with their series tied. [NHL.com]

• Tampa’s penalty kill played a big role in their Game 2 win over the Panthers. [Tampa Bay Times]

• Dylan Larkin needed to spend a few nights in hospital after being cross-checked in the neck by Jamie Benn last month. He’s expected to be fine for training camp. [Detroit News]

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy